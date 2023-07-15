Gaikwad could be great at Tests: Ponting after Jaiswal's impressive show

Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting feels that if given a chance, Ruturaj Gaikwad could be as great as Yashasvi Jaiswal at the Tests level. Speaking to The ICC Review, the former Aussie captain said he also feels sorry for Sarfaraz Khan who is not getting picked in the Indian team even after fantastic First-Class records.

“I mean (Yashasvi) Jaiswal’s IPL was something special. He almost just flicked a switch and turned into a superstar overnight. Everyone knew that he was a talented youngster, but what I saw in this year’s IPL, he’s got all sorts of talent,” said Ponting about the Indian opener who scored a hundred on debut against West Indies.

After Shreyas Iyer in 2021 against New Zealand, Jaiswal became the 17th Indian to score a century on Test debut. Ponting though advocated for Gaikwad, who has been given the charge of the Indian Men’s team for the Asian Games.

Speaking for Gaikwad, who was also one of the highest run-getters in the recent IPL, Ponting said, “I’m on record saying that I think (Ruturaj) Gaikwad’s the same (as Jaiswal). I think he could be a serious Test match or all-format player in the next couple of years.”

The former Aussie captain who scored 13378 Test runs, said that he feels sorry for his Delhi Capitals player Sarfaraz Khan, who has not received a Test call-up even after stunning records in First-Class cricket.

“The one I do feel a little bit sorry for is Sarfaraz Khan. The fact that he hasn’t got a look in a Test squad just yet considering he averages in the high 80s in first-class cricket, which is absolutely unheard of. For some reason, they keep picking these other guys ahead of him,” said Ponting, who has had Sarafraz as a player in his Capitals squad for the last four years.

Safrarfaraz does have a brilliant record in First-Class cricket and was rated highly till the Under-19 level as well. But somehow, he has failed to convert those First-Class showing into great performances in the IPL, where all the eyeballs are. The 25-year-old Sarfaraz has played 38 First-Class games, and in them, he has scored 3511 runs at an average of 76.32 and with 13 hundreds to his name.