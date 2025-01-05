Gavaskar believes India needs players who want to earn a name for the team

India’s disappointing 3-1 loss to Australia, which saw them lose possession of the coveted Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a decade, has opened the debate on the team’s composition and approach. Except for a few selected names, the majority of players failed to perform under pressure, resulting in India’s second consecutive Test series loss. Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar believes that players lack hunger for red-ball cricket. He said that only a few players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Kumar Reddy were the ones who tried to put up a fight in almost every game, and these kinds of players are what India needs at the moment.

Irfan Pathan also supported Gavaskar’s observation and directly questioned Kohli’s place in the team, as the former Indian all-rounder believes the star Indian batter should make way for young talents if he does not want to rectify his technique of losing wickets to balls going outside off.

Gavaskar calls for tough decisions

In an exclusive interview with Star Sports, Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar analysed the recent struggles of the Indian Test team, which has faced disappointing results in recent months. Reflecting on the technical deficiencies seen across several series, including against New Zealand, Gavaskar stressed that India’s performance has been hampered by recurring mistakes.

He emphasised that with the new cycle of the World Test Championship set to begin in June, India must take immediate steps to address these issues. Gavaskar called for tough decisions, urging that players should be held accountable for their commitment to domestic cricket, particularly the upcoming Ranji Trophy, which starts on January 23. He hinted that players failing to participate in the domestic circuit should be excluded from future Test squads, citing a lack of dedication to the team.

The batting struggles

Gavaskar also pointed out the poor performances of India’s batting order, particularly the lack of centuries and half-centuries that could have turned the tide in matches. He criticised the Indian batsmen for not displaying the level of application and determination required in Test cricket. He highlighted that the only significant century in recent times came from Nitish Kumar Reddy in the second Test, with few others stepping up when needed.

Youngsters who are hungry for success

Looking at the future, Gavaskar expressed hope for young players like Nitish Kumar Reddy and Yashasvi Jaiswal, both of whom have shown a strong desire to represent India and prove their worth. He believes that players like them, who are eager to protect their wicket and commit fully to the game, are crucial for the future of Indian cricket. Gavaskar is particularly keen to see which players from the current Test squad will feature in the upcoming Ranji matches, as a sign of their commitment to Indian cricket.

Pathan's critique of Virat Kohli

Meanwhile, former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan shared his perspective on Virat Kohli's recent performances, which have fallen short of expectations. Pathan noted that while many Indian players had opportunities to play domestic cricket, Kohli, like others, did not take advantage of these opportunities. He pointed to a shift in culture, where players no longer prioritise domestic cricket. Pathan reminded that even the great Sachin Tendulkar used to play Ranji matches despite not being required to, simply to gain more time on the field.

Pathan expressed concern over Kohli’s declining performance, particularly his low average in recent Test series. He noted that Kohli's technical flaws, which have led to consistent dismissals, have not been addressed. Pathan suggested that it might be time to consider giving younger players a chance, even if their average is slightly lower than Kohli’s current one.