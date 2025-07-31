Home / Cricket / News / To overcome overseas challenges is special: Dhruv Jurel reflects on Tests

To overcome overseas challenges is special: Dhruv Jurel reflects on Tests

The 24-year-old Jurel has kept wickets for India in the last two Tests at the Lord's and Manchester while Pant dealt with multiple injuries.

Dhruv Jurel
Dhruv Jurel. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 4:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Wicketkeeper batter Dhruv Jurel understands that performing in overseas conditions will push the stocks of a player up and is excited to turn out for India in the fifth Test against England in place of injured vice-captain Rishabh Pant.

The 24-year-old Jurel has kept wickets for India in the last two Tests at the Lord's and Manchester while Pant dealt with multiple injuries, and now he will have to do that job full-time in the final game of the series as the visitors try to level the series 2-2.

To overcome challenges when you go overseas is always a special thing. If you perform overseas, people will rate you high so I am very excited, just want to go out and express myself, said Jurel in a video shared by the BCCI.

I am very excited to play because this match is very crucial for all of us. I am very excited to do that one thing which helps the team win, he added.

Jurel, who made his Test debut against the same opponent last year at Rajkot, has so far played four Tests and has also done well with the bat making 202 runs at 40.40 with a fifty. 

A team man is one who does that one thing whether you are playing or not which helps the team win, said Jurel, who made his first dent at the Test arena with a resolute five-wicket win in company of Shubman Gill at Ranchi against England.

Recalling about the moment when took the field in this series, Jurel said, I used to think about playing at Lord's since childhood so I was just feeling the moment. The experience (of playing there was great).

First of all, what happened with Rishabh bhaiya was very unfortunate. When I went in to keep the wickets it's always a dream to play at Lord's.

We try, whenever that opportunity comes, we do that one thing which helps the team win.

Jurel also remembered the tips that Pant gave him.

"Rishabh bhaiya is a senior player, he told me on which line I can take the stance and about the feet movement and that is something I have been working on off the field with (T) Dilip sir (fielding coach)," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ENG vs IND live streaming: How to watch Day 1 of the fifth Test for free?

England vs India 5th Test Playing 11 updates, live toss time, streaming

ENG vs IND 5th Test weather news: London rain prediction, session timings

Brendan Taylor rejoins Zimbabwe Test team following ICC ban period

Priyansh Arya eyes Ranji Trophy debut after impressive IPL 2025 outing

Topics :Cricket NewsIndia vs EnglandIndia cricket team

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 4:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story