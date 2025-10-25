Home / Cricket / News / Rohit slams ton in Sydney to become India's 3rd-highest run scorer in ODIs

Rohit slams ton in Sydney to become India's 3rd-highest run scorer in ODIs

Rohit scored his 33rd ODI century in Sydney to record the historic milestone to his name

Rohit Sharma India vs Australia Adelaide
Rohit Sharma. Photo: Creimas for BCCI
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 3:20 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma continues his brilliant form in ODI cricket. After a gritty 73 in the second ODI vs Australia, Rohit managed to cross the three-digit mark for the 33rd time in his career. Rohit also became the 3rd-highest run scorer for India in ODI cricket the moment he crossed the 93-run mark in his innings, surpassing Sourav Ganguly’s record of 11,221 runs. Rohit now has 11,349 runs to his name. Only Virat Kohli (16,239 runs) and Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs) are now ahead of him in the list.
 

Most runs in ODI cricket by an Indian batter

Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS 100 50
SR Tendulkar 1989-2012 463 452 41 18426 200* 49 96
V Kohli 2008-2025 305 293 46 14234 183 51 75
RG Sharma 2007-2025 276 268 37 11349 264 33 60
SC Ganguly 1992-2007 308 297 23 11221 183 22 71
R Dravid 1996-2011 340 314 39 10768 153 12 82
MS Dhoni 2004-2019 347 294 83 10599 183* 9 73
M Azharuddin 1985-2000 334 308 54 9378 153* 7 58
Yuvraj Singh 2000-2017 301 275 39 8609 150 14 52
V Sehwag 1999-2013 241 235 9 7995 219 15 37
S Dhawan 2010-2022 167 164 10 6793 143 17 39
SK Raina 2005-2018 226 194 35 5615 116* 5 36
A Jadeja 1992-2000 196 179 36 5359 119 6 30
G Gambhir 2003-2013 147 143 11 5238 150* 11 34
NS Sidhu 1987-1998 136 127 8 4413 134* 6 33
K Srikkanth 1981-1992 146 145 4 4091 123 4 27
N Kapil Dev 1978-1994 225 198 39 3783 175* 1 14
DB Vengsarkar 1976-1991 129 120 19 3508 105 1 23
RJ Shastri 1981-1992 150 128 21 3108 109 4 18
KL Rahul 2016-2025 88 81 17 3092 112 7 18
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma gets his century as India march towards victory

Kohli overtakes Sangakkara to become second-highest run-getter in ODIs

One arrested in the Australia women's players molestation case in Indore

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, live time, squad, venue, streaming

Virat Kohli celebrates first run during 3rd ODI vs Australia | Watch video

Topics :Rohit SharmaCricket NewsIndia cricket teamSaurav Ganguly

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story