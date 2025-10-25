Rohit slams ton in Sydney to become India's 3rd-highest run scorer in ODIs

Former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma continues his brilliant form in ODI cricket. After a gritty 73 in the second ODI vs Australia, Rohit managed to cross the three-digit mark for the 33rd time in his career. Rohit also became the 3rd-highest run scorer for India in ODI cricket the moment he crossed the 93-run mark in his innings, surpassing Sourav Ganguly’s record of 11,221 runs. Rohit now has 11,349 runs to his name. Only Virat Kohli (16,239 runs) and Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs) are now ahead of him in the list.

Most runs in ODI cricket by an Indian batter Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS 100 50 SR Tendulkar 1989-2012 463 452 41 18426 200* 49 96 V Kohli 2008-2025 305 293 46 14234 183 51 75 RG Sharma 2007-2025 276 268 37 11349 264 33 60 SC Ganguly 1992-2007 308 297 23 11221 183 22 71 R Dravid 1996-2011 340 314 39 10768 153 12 82 MS Dhoni 2004-2019 347 294 83 10599 183* 9 73 M Azharuddin 1985-2000 334 308 54 9378 153* 7 58 Yuvraj Singh 2000-2017 301 275 39 8609 150 14 52 V Sehwag 1999-2013 241 235 9 7995 219 15 37 S Dhawan 2010-2022 167 164 10 6793 143 17 39 SK Raina 2005-2018 226 194 35 5615 116* 5 36 A Jadeja 1992-2000 196 179 36 5359 119 6 30 G Gambhir 2003-2013 147 143 11 5238 150* 11 34 NS Sidhu 1987-1998 136 127 8 4413 134* 6 33 K Srikkanth 1981-1992 146 145 4 4091 123 4 27 N Kapil Dev 1978-1994 225 198 39 3783 175* 1 14 DB Vengsarkar 1976-1991 129 120 19 3508 105 1 23 RJ Shastri 1981-1992 150 128 21 3108 109 4 18 KL Rahul 2016-2025 88 81 17 3092 112 7 18