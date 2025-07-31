Gill surpasses Gavaskar as Indian captain with most runs in a Test series

|Rank
|Captain
|Runs
|Opponent
|Series/Year
|Matches
|Average
|1
|Shubman Gill
|733*
|England
|2025*
|5*
|174.25
|2
|Sunil Gavaskar
|732
|West Indies
|1978/79
|6
|91.5
|3
|Virat Kohli
|655
|England
|2016/17
|5
|109.16
|4
|Virat Kohli
|610
|Sri Lanka
|2017
|3
|152.5
|5
|Virat Kohli
|593
|England
|2018
|5
|59.3
|6
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|712
|England
|2024
|5
|89
|7
|Virat Kohli
|692
|Australia
|2014/15
|4
|86.5
|8
|Dilip Sardesai
|642
|West Indies
|1971
|5
|80.25
|9
|Rahul Dravid
|619
|Australia
|2003/04
|4
|123.8
|10
|Rahul Dravid
|602
|England
|2002
|4
|100.33
Gill eyes bigger record
|Rank
|Batter
|Runs
|Opponent
|Series/Year
|Matches
|Highest Score
|1
|Sunil Gavaskar
|774
|West Indies
|1971
|4
|220
|2
|Shubman Gill
|733*
|England
|2025*
|5*
|269
|3
|Sunil Gavaskar
|732
|West Indies
|1978-79
|6
|205
|4
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|712
|England
|2024
|5
|214*
|5
|Virat Kohli
|692
|Australia
|2014-15
|4
|169
|6
|Virat Kohli
|655
|England
|2016
|5
|235
|7
|Dilip Sardesai
|642
|West Indies
|1971
|5
|212
|8
|Rahul Dravid
|619
|Australia
|2003-04
|4
|233
|9
|Virat Kohli
|610
|Sri Lanka
|2017
|3
|243
|10
|Rahul Dravid
|602
|England
|2002
|4
|217
