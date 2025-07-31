Gill surpasses Gavaskar as Indian captain with most runs in a Test series

ALSO READ: Gill loses fifth toss as captain, extends India's toss-losing streak to 15 India’s new Test captain, Shubman Gill, has enjoyed a sensational run with the bat in the 2025 Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy. In his first series as captain, Gill has not only led from the front but also rewritten the record books. The latest milestone came during the fifth Test at The Oval, where Gill, upon reaching 11 runs, took his series tally to 733 runs—surpassing the legendary Sunil Gavaskar’s 732-run mark from the 1979 series against the West Indies.

This feat now makes Gill the Indian captain with the most runs in a single Test series. Sitting third on the list is Virat Kohli, who amassed 655 runs against England in 2017—a record for an Indian batter against England that stood until Gill eclipsed it on Day Four of the fourth Test earlier in the series.

So, who else features among India’s top-scoring Test captains in a single series? Here is a look at the elite list. Most runs by an Indian captain in a single Test series Rank Captain Runs Opponent Series/Year Matches Average 1 Shubman Gill 733* England 2025* 5* 174.25 2 Sunil Gavaskar 732 West Indies 1978/79 6 91.5 3 Virat Kohli 655 England 2016/17 5 109.16 4 Virat Kohli 610 Sri Lanka 2017 3 152.5 5 Virat Kohli 593 England 2018 5 59.3 6 Yashasvi Jaiswal 712 England 2024 5 89 7 Virat Kohli 692 Australia 2014/15 4 86.5 8 Dilip Sardesai 642 West Indies 1971 5 80.25 9 Rahul Dravid 619 Australia 2003/04 4 123.8 10 Rahul Dravid 602 England 2002 4 100.33

Gill eyes bigger record Shubman Gill’s stellar run with the bat in the ongoing Test series against England has seen him amass 733 runs—making him the highest run-scorer by an Indian captain in a single Test series. His tally also places him second on the all-time list for India in any Test series, just 42 runs short of surpassing the legendary Sunil Gavaskar’s record of 774 runs set against the West Indies in 1971. Gavaskar also features third on the list with 732 runs, while Yashasvi Jaiswal follows in fourth, having scored 712 runs in the 2024 series against England.