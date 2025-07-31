Gill loses fifth toss as captain, extends India's toss-losing streak to 15

The 2025 Anderson Tendulkar Trophy between India and England has seen several records tumble—some desired, others not. One of the more unwanted milestones came in the form of India's prolonged misfortune at the coin toss.
With their toss loss in the third Test at Lord’s, India recorded their 13th consecutive defeat at the coin flip, surpassing the West Indies’ previous record of 12 consecutive toss losses in international cricket across formats in 1999 season.
The streak, however, continued in the fourth Test at Manchester, making India the first team to lose 15 tosses in a row. And the new India Test captain has not been getting lucky anyway in London as he lost his fifth toss in a row. With this, India captain Shubman Gill extended India's toss-losing streak to 15th.
India’s toss-losing streak began in January against England in the third T20 International of the five-match series. It continued with all three tosses lost in the ODI series that followed, five more losses in the Champions Trophy 2025, and another four toss defeats in the ongoing Test series.
|Team
|Tosses Lost
|Period
|India
|15
|Jan 31, 2025 – Jul 23, 2025
|West Indies
|12
|Feb 2, 1999 – Apr 21, 1999
|England
|11
|Dec 17, 2022 – Mar 12, 2023
|New Zealand
|10
|Feb 16, 1972 – Jun 7, 1973
|Vanuatu (Associate nation)
|10
|Jul 29, 2023 – Aug 21, 2024