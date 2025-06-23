Pant becomes first Indian keeper to hit centuries in both Test innings

Indian cricket team’s Test vice-captain and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant continued his brilliant form with the bat against England at Headingley, Leeds, as on Day 4 of the first Test, the Delhi-based batter took 130 balls to not only score his eighth Test hundred but to also become the first designated Indian wicketkeeper-batter to score a century in both innings of a Test match. Pant scored 134 runs in the first innings before being dismissed by Josh Tongue. Pant is also the seventh overall Indian batter to score hundreds in both Test innings. Before him, Sunil Gavaskar has achieved this feat thrice, Rahul Dravid twice, and Vijay Hazare, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane have also done this once in their career.
Indian players with century in both innings of a Test
|No.
|Player
|Innings 1
|Innings 2
|Opponent
|Venue
|Date
|1
|Vijay Hazare
|116
|145
|Australia
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|23 Jan 1948
|2
|Sunil Gavaskar
|124
|220
|West Indies
|Port of Spain
|13 Apr 1971
|3
|Sunil Gavaskar
|111
|137
|Pakistan
|Karachi
|14 Nov 1978
|4
|Sunil Gavaskar
|107
|182*
|West Indies
|Kolkata
|29 Dec 1978
|5
|Rahul Dravid
|190
|103*
|New Zealand
|Hamilton
|2 Jan 1999
|6
|Rahul Dravid
|110
|135
|Pakistan
|Kolkata
|16 Mar 2005
|7
|Virat Kohli
|115
|141
|Australia
|Adelaide
|12/01/14
|8
|Ajinkya Rahane
|127
|100*
|South Africa
|Delhi
|3 Dec 2015
|9
|Rohit Sharma
|176
|127
|South Africa
|Visakhapatnam
|2 Oct 2019
|10
|Rishabh Pant
|134
|100*
|England
|Leeds
|23 Jun 2025
Equals Sachin’s record
Rishabh Pant, with his second century of the match, also equalled the record of the great Sachin Tendulkar and Dilip Vengsarkar with four Test hundreds in England. Only Rahul Dravid, with six, is now above him.
|Player
|Test Centuries in England
|Rahul Dravid
|6
|Rishabh Pant
|4
|Sachin Tendulkar
|4
|Dilip Vengsarkar
|4
|Sourav Ganguly
|3
|KL Rahul
|3