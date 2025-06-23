Monday, June 23, 2025 | 07:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / Pant becomes first Indian keeper to hit centuries in both Test innings

Pant becomes first Indian keeper to hit centuries in both Test innings

Pant is also only the seventh Indian player overall to achieve this unique feat in Test cricket

Rishabh Pant in Leeds

Rishabh Pant in Leeds (PIC: X)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

Indian cricket team’s Test vice-captain and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant continued his brilliant form with the bat against England at Headingley, Leeds, as on Day 4 of the first Test, the Delhi-based batter took 130 balls to not only score his eighth Test hundred but to also become the first designated Indian wicketkeeper-batter to score a century in both innings of a Test match. Pant scored 134 runs in the first innings before being dismissed by Josh Tongue. Pant is also the seventh overall Indian batter to score hundreds in both Test innings. Before him, Sunil Gavaskar has achieved this feat thrice, Rahul Dravid twice, and Vijay Hazare, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane have also done this once in their career.
 
 
Indian players with century in both innings of a Test
 
No. Player Innings 1 Innings 2 Opponent Venue Date
1 Vijay Hazare 116 145 Australia Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 23 Jan 1948
2 Sunil Gavaskar 124 220 West Indies Port of Spain 13 Apr 1971
3 Sunil Gavaskar 111 137 Pakistan Karachi 14 Nov 1978
4 Sunil Gavaskar 107 182* West Indies Kolkata 29 Dec 1978
5 Rahul Dravid 190 103* New Zealand Hamilton 2 Jan 1999
6 Rahul Dravid 110 135 Pakistan Kolkata 16 Mar 2005
7 Virat Kohli 115 141 Australia Adelaide 12/01/14
8 Ajinkya Rahane 127 100* South Africa Delhi 3 Dec 2015
9 Rohit Sharma 176 127 South Africa Visakhapatnam 2 Oct 2019
10 Rishabh Pant 134 100* England Leeds 23 Jun 2025
 
Equals Sachin’s record
 
Rishabh Pant, with his second century of the match, also equalled the record of the great Sachin Tendulkar and Dilip Vengsarkar with four Test hundreds in England. Only Rahul Dravid, with six, is now above him. 
Player Test Centuries in England
Rahul Dravid 6
Rishabh Pant 4
Sachin Tendulkar 4
Dilip Vengsarkar 4
Sourav Ganguly 3
KL Rahul 3
 

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

