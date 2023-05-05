Home / Cricket / News / Harbhajan disagrees with Shastri on making Virat captain in Rohit's absence

Harbhajan disagrees with Shastri on making Virat captain in Rohit's absence

Harbhajan Singh believes that Team India should move forward and invest in future rather than moving back to find the next test leader

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Harbhajan disagrees with Shastri on making Virat captain in Rohit's absence

Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 12:59 PM IST
Ravi Shastri believes that Virat Kohli should lead the team when Rohit Sharma is not available, but former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh disagrees with his remark calling it a huge step back.

Earlier this week, Former coach of the Indian cricket team, Ravi Shastri proposed India should look into the direction of giving captaincy to Virat Kohli in Rohit's absence. In response to that, Harbhajan Singh believes that naming Kohli captain again is not the way forward.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Harbhajan responds, "It's not rocket science to determine that team India is struggling to find its next Test leader after Rohit Sharma. Unlike ODIs and T20s where Hardik is in line."

'The two other options in white are Pant or Iyer. Bumrah could be the next, but due to the seriousness of his back injury, it's unlikely that the management will be interested in him anymore," he continues.

On handing over captaincy to Kohli, he said, "It would be a huge step back. If you keep moving back, how will you move forward." He praised Kohli for his record as a Test captain and called him brilliant. "Look at this record – the Test wins at home and overseas – it speaks for itself. He's delivered the results too. But I definitely believe that if Rohit is not playing or is injured or whatever be the reason, we should look at someone else," Harbhajan Singh told Hindustan Times.

One of India's best spinners, Harbhajan Singh concluded on a positive note for Virat saying, "If it's a one-off match like the WTC final, then why not? But if it's a series of four matches, then that is the time to invest in a new captain. But if you go back to Virat in a long series, that is not a step in the right direction."

The Indian team is struggling to find a suitable leader in Test cricket since Virat Kohli stepped down as a test skipper. 

First Published: May 05 2023 | 1:16 PM IST

