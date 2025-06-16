Monday, June 16, 2025 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / IND vs ENG Test Series: Can KL Rahul fill the shoes of Rohit and Virat?

IND vs ENG Test Series: Can KL Rahul fill the shoes of Rohit and Virat?

Rahul's numbers against England tell a mixed story. He has scored 955 runs in 13 Tests against them at an average of 39.79, which includes three centuries and two fifties

KL Rahul

KL Rahul (Pic: Sportzpics for BCCI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As India embarks on a new chapter in Test cricket without the seasoned pillars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the responsibility of guiding the batting unit now rests firmly on the shoulders of KL Rahul. The 33-year-old enters the England series not just as the senior-most batter, but also as someone with a reputation for flair, elegance and frustrating inconsistency. With the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle intensifying, this five-match series could well be a turning point — or the last big opportunity — for a player whose potential has often outpaced his returns.
 
Team insiders suggest that Rahul has been quietly gearing up to lead the younger batting group, knowing well that his performance in England could shape his long-term future in red-ball cricket. 
 

Proven class, inconsistent execution

Rahul’s numbers against England tell a mixed story. He has scored 955 runs in 13 Tests against them at an average of 39.79, which includes three centuries and two fifties. However, his record in England drops slightly to an average of 34.11 across nine matches. Still, two of his most iconic innings have come on English soil — a defiant 149 at The Oval in 2018 and a gritty 129 at Lord’s in 2021, the latter earning him the Player of the Match award.
 
But both series also revealed a worrying trend — strong starts followed by a steep decline. In 2018, apart from the 149, Rahul managed only 152 runs in nine other innings. In 2021, after his Lord’s century, he scored just 76 across his remaining five innings.

Last chance to silence the doubters?

Between 2018 and 2019, Rahul averaged a disappointing 22.23 over 15 Tests, raising serious questions about his place in the side. After multiple omissions, his 2021 return was promising, yet short-lived in impact.
 
Now, with no Rohit or Kohli to shield him, and a young batting unit looking up to him, KL Rahul has perhaps his clearest shot at redemption. England, where he has soared and stumbled, could yet be the venue that defines his legacy.

More From This Section

Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir set to rejoin Indian camp in England on Monday: Report

Kuldeep Yadav celebrates wicket with Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel

Kuldeep Yadav expects help for spinners from pitch during IND vs ENG series

Josh Hazlewood

Johnson slams Hazlewood for prioritising IPL over nation after WTC loss

Gary Kirsten

Gary Kirsten reveals why he left Pakistan coaching role just after 6 months

BCCI

BCCI reduces domestic travel and daily allowance for support staff

Topics : India vs England India cricket team England cricket team Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseUP BED JEE Results 2025Agniveer Admit Card 2025MHT CET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon