Gautam Gambhir set to rejoin Indian camp in England on Monday: Report

As India prepares for one of its toughest overseas Test tours in recent years, head coach Gautam Gambhir is set to reunite with the squad in England on Monday night, according to a report by ANI. Gambhir had briefly returned to India due to a family emergency, but sources now confirm he will be back with the team ahead of the high-stakes five-Test series against England, beginning June 20 at Headingley, Leeds.

ALSO READ: Shubman Gill shares his vision and insights as new India Test captain Gambhir, who travelled with the squad earlier this month to oversee pre-series preparations, had to step away just as the team was getting into match mode. His presence in the camp is seen as vital, especially as the team enters a new phase following the retirement of two modern-day greats—Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli—from Test cricket.

Gambhir's presence timely as new era beckons Sources told ANI that Gambhir's return is well-timed, with the team now entering the final stages of preparation. India had played an intra-squad match last week in his absence, but the head coach is expected to step back in for tactical and mental tuning ahead of the opening Test. With Indian Test cricket entering uncharted territory, Gambhir’s leadership will be instrumental in mentoring a young side led by Shubman Gill. The former opener had earlier conveyed to team management that guiding India through this transition was a role he was deeply committed to.