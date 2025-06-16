Home / Cricket / News / Gautam Gambhir set to rejoin Indian camp in England on Monday: Report

Gautam Gambhir set to rejoin Indian camp in England on Monday: Report

With Indian Test cricket entering uncharted territory, Gambhir's leadership will be instrumental in mentoring a young side led by Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir
Mumbai: India's Test cricket team captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir during the pre-departure press conference ahead of the five-match Test cricket series against England, in Mumbai, Thursday, June 5, 2025.(Photo: PTI)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 1:10 PM IST
As India prepares for one of its toughest overseas Test tours in recent years, head coach Gautam Gambhir is set to reunite with the squad in England on Monday night, according to a report by ANI. Gambhir had briefly returned to India due to a family emergency, but sources now confirm he will be back with the team ahead of the high-stakes five-Test series against England, beginning June 20 at Headingley, Leeds.
 
Gambhir, who travelled with the squad earlier this month to oversee pre-series preparations, had to step away just as the team was getting into match mode. His presence in the camp is seen as vital, especially as the team enters a new phase following the retirement of two modern-day greats—Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli—from Test cricket. 

Gambhir's presence timely as new era beckons

Sources told ANI that Gambhir's return is well-timed, with the team now entering the final stages of preparation. India had played an intra-squad match last week in his absence, but the head coach is expected to step back in for tactical and mental tuning ahead of the opening Test.
 
With Indian Test cricket entering uncharted territory, Gambhir’s leadership will be instrumental in mentoring a young side led by Shubman Gill. The former opener had earlier conveyed to team management that guiding India through this transition was a role he was deeply committed to.

Tough English summer awaits young Indian side

The five-Test series will be held across some of England’s most iconic venues—Headingley (Leeds), Edgbaston (Birmingham), Lord’s and The Oval (London), and Old Trafford (Manchester). The tour runs from June 20 to August 20, testing the squad in both temperament and technique.
 
India’s batting will revolve around young faces this time, as the team aims to forge a new identity in overseas Tests. With Gambhir back at the helm, the Indian camp will hope to tap into his grit and experience to weather English challenges ahead.

Gautam Gambhir India cricket team England cricket team Test Cricket

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

