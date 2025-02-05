WPL 2025: Ashleigh Gardner replaces Mooney as Gujarat Giants' captain

After finishing at the bottom of the table in the first two editions of the Women’s Premier League, Gujarat Giants aim to change their fate in the third edition of the tournament, i.e. WPL 2025. The Gujarat-based franchise on Wednesday announced a change in leadership, with Aussie all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner named captain for the upcoming season. Gardner will take over the reins from her fellow Australian Beth Mooney, who led the team during the 2024 edition of the WPL.

Gujarat Giants will be hopeful of starting their season on a high when they take on Smriti Mandhana-led defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening match of WPL 2025 on Friday, February 14, at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

Gardner’s experience

A crucial member of the Australian national team, Gardner made her debut in 2017 and has since played 95 T20Is, amassing over 1,400 runs and taking 78 wickets with her off-spin. She has won the prestigious Belinda Clark Award and played a key role in Australia’s gold-winning performance at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. She was also named Player of the Tournament in the 2023 T20 World Cup in South Africa.

ALSO READ: WPL 2025: Full schedule, timing (IST), format, venues and live streaming Having been part of Gujarat Giants since the start of the WPL, Gardner has contributed significantly with both bat and ball, scoring 324 runs and picking up 17 wickets.

Also Read

Gardner on being appointed Gujarat Giants skipper

Expressing her excitement about the new role, Gardner stated that it was a privilege to be named captain and that she had enjoyed being part of the team. She looked forward to working with a mix of young and experienced players and hoped to make the fans proud with their performances.

Coach Klinger confident in Gardner’s leadership

Check latest news on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here Gujarat Giants’ head coach Michael Klinger described Gardner as a fierce competitor with strong tactical acumen. He noted that her leadership qualities, game awareness, and ability to inspire teammates made her the ideal choice for captaincy. Klinger also acknowledged Mooney’s contributions as a leader and stated that her focus would now be on wicketkeeping and opening the batting.

Gujarat Giants owner's take on new captain

Sanjay Adesara, chief business officer of Adani Sportsline, expressed confidence in Gardner’s leadership. He highlighted her dedication and skill as key factors behind her appointment and believed that under her captaincy, Gujarat Giants would deliver a strong performance in WPL 2025.