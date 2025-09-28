Home / Cricket / News / Harmanpreet, Harleen star as India beat New Zealand in WC warm-up

India will take on the tournament co-hosts, Sri Lanka, in their first match on September 30

India women's cricket team, Harmanpreet Kaur
Harmanpreet Kaur with her teammates during India vs Sri Lanka match in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: ICC media zone
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 1:24 PM IST
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's 69 underlined a comprehensive effort from India in their four-wicket victory via the DLS method over New Zealand in the second and final warm-up match, ahead of the women's ODI World Cup, here on Saturday.

In a 42-overs per-side contest which was marred by rains followed by delay due to wet outfield, India outplayed the Kiwis in all departments to bounce back from their heavy loss to England in the first warm-up match for the tournament.

Chasing a revised target of 237 after the Kiwis posted 232/8, India showed no qualms in getting over the line with 10 deliveries and four wickets to spare.

Harmanpreet was fluent in her knock, striking eight fours to make 69 off 86 balls. She put on 132 runs for the third wicket with Harleen Deol, who once again played a vital knock in the middle order scoring 74 off 79 balls with 10 fours before retiring out.

India openers Pratika Rawal (15) and Uma Chetry (38) provided the platform with a 54-run stand.

Earlier in the rain-truncated contest, New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine struck a run-a-ball 54 with nine fours and Maddy Green made a quick unbeaten 49 to push the Kiwis to 232 for eight.

Pacer Kranti Goud left New Zealand in a spot of bother at 38 for two in the eighth over but a 91-run partnership between Amelia Kerr (40) and Devine helped steady the ship.

Both Kerr and Devine fell in quick succession but New Zealand found strong contributors in Green, who struck four fours and a six, and Isabella Gaze, who made 21 not out with three fours.

For India, Shree Charani was the pick among the bowlers with 3/49 while Goud and Arundhati Reddy taking two wickets apiece.

Brief scores: New Zealand Women 232/8 in 42 overs (Amelia Kerr 40, Sophie Devine 54, Maddy Green 49 not out; Shree Charani 3/53)  India Women 237/6 in 40.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :India cricket teamNew Zealand cricket teamICC Women's World Cup

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

