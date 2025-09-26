Home / Cricket / News / Rahul, Sudharsan tons guide India A to series-clinching win over Aus A

Rahul, Sudharsan tons guide India A to series-clinching win over Aus A

It was the sixth-highest successful run chase in the country's first-class history

KL Rahul
India's batter KL Rahul. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 7:27 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

KL Rahul and B Sai Sudharsan struck sublime hundreds as India A registered a stunning five-wicket win over Australia A while hunting down a target of 413 to seal the two-match unofficial Test series 1-0 here on Friday.

It was the sixth highest successful run chase in the country's first-class history, and Rahul's form (176 not out, 210 balls, 16x4, 4x6) is an ominous sign for the West Indians ahead of the two-match Test series, starting next month.

The highest chase remains in the name of West Zone when they overhauled South Zone's target of 536 in the 2010 Duleep Trophy final.

Starting the fourth and final day from their overnight 169 for two, India lost Manav Suthar at the total of 189.

But Sudharsan (100, 172 balls) and skipper Dhruv Jurel (56) added 78 runs for the fourth wicket to keep India A in the chase of a daunting 412.

Sudharsan fetched his eighth first-class hundred in 170 balls, vindicating his call-up for the upcoming home Tests against the West Indies.

However, the 23-year-old was dismissed two balls after going past the landmark by Australia off-spinner Corey Rocchiccioli.

But it brought together Rahul and Jurel at the crease and the former pummelled the Aussie bowlers mercilessly in their stand of 115 runs for the fifth wicket.

Rahul, who had retired hurt on 74 on Thursday, brought up his 22nd first-class hundred in 136 balls, and the next 76 runs cascaded in a mere 74 balls as India A closed in on the target briskly.

It was a continuation of the fine form that Rahul displayed against England in the recent five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy while amassing 532 runs at an average of 53.20 with two centuries.

Jurel departed with the team score at 382, but by then the home side was well within sight of a fantastic win, which was completed by Rahul and Nitish Kumar Reddy (16 not out) a few minutes before tea.

Brief scores: Australia A: 420 and 185 all out lost to India A: 194 all out and 413/5 in 91.3 overs (KL Rahul 176 not out, Sai Sudharan 100, Dhruv Jurel 56; Todd Murphy 3/114) by 5 wickets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Full list of captains of all eight teams

No Pressure, Just Pride: Harmanpreet Kaur on India's Home World Cup

Shami to Nair: Top 5 names missing from India's squad for West Indies Tests

Blow for West Indies as Shamar Joseph ruled out of India Test tour

Lisa Keightley appointed head coach of Mumbai Indians women's team

Topics :KL RahulTest CricketIndia cricket teamAustralia cricket team

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story