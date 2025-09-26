Rahul, Sudharsan tons guide India A to series-clinching win over Aus A

KL Rahul and B Sai Sudharsan struck sublime hundreds as India A registered a stunning five-wicket win over Australia A while hunting down a target of 413 to seal the two-match unofficial Test series 1-0 here on Friday.

It was the sixth highest successful run chase in the country's first-class history, and Rahul's form (176 not out, 210 balls, 16x4, 4x6) is an ominous sign for the West Indians ahead of the two-match Test series, starting next month.

The highest chase remains in the name of West Zone when they overhauled South Zone's target of 536 in the 2010 Duleep Trophy final.

Starting the fourth and final day from their overnight 169 for two, India lost Manav Suthar at the total of 189. But Sudharsan (100, 172 balls) and skipper Dhruv Jurel (56) added 78 runs for the fourth wicket to keep India A in the chase of a daunting 412. Sudharsan fetched his eighth first-class hundred in 170 balls, vindicating his call-up for the upcoming home Tests against the West Indies. However, the 23-year-old was dismissed two balls after going past the landmark by Australia off-spinner Corey Rocchiccioli. But it brought together Rahul and Jurel at the crease and the former pummelled the Aussie bowlers mercilessly in their stand of 115 runs for the fifth wicket.

Rahul, who had retired hurt on 74 on Thursday, brought up his 22nd first-class hundred in 136 balls, and the next 76 runs cascaded in a mere 74 balls as India A closed in on the target briskly. It was a continuation of the fine form that Rahul displayed against England in the recent five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy while amassing 532 runs at an average of 53.20 with two centuries. Jurel departed with the team score at 382, but by then the home side was well within sight of a fantastic win, which was completed by Rahul and Nitish Kumar Reddy (16 not out) a few minutes before tea.