What happened the last time India and Pakistan faced each other in a final?

This clash isn't just another final; it marks the first time in Asia Cup history that India and Pakistan will face off in the tournament's grand finale.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2025 | 3:59 PM IST
The Asia Cup 2025 has delivered a spectacle of high-quality cricket, with eight competitive teams battling over several weeks for continental supremacy. As the dust settles on the group and Super Four stages, fans around the world now turn their attention to the much-anticipated final, India vs Pakistan, on Sunday, September 28, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
 
This clash isn’t just another final; it marks the first time in Asia Cup history that India and Pakistan will face off in the tournament's grand finale. Given the intense rivalry between the two cricketing giants, expectations couldn’t be higher.
 
India’s Unbeaten Run to the Final
 
Team India’s campaign has been nothing short of dominant. Under the leadership of an in-form squad, India stormed into the final without losing a single match. They comfortably overcame Bangladesh in the Super Four stage to seal their place in the summit clash and, notably, defeated Pakistan twice, once in the group stage and again in the Super Four—reinforcing their dominance in the tournament.
 
Key players like Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav have been instrumental in India’s success, providing match-winning performances across all departments. Their consistency and composure have made them strong favourites heading into the final. 
 
Pakistan’s Gritty Road to Redemption
 
Unlike India’s smooth ride, Pakistan’s path to the final was filled with twists and pressure. Despite suffering two defeats to India, they stayed alive in the tournament thanks to crucial wins in other matches. Their do-or-die victory over Bangladesh showcased their resilience, securing them the second spot in the final.
 
Led by Babar Azam, Pakistan’s team has seen flashes of brilliance from bowlers like Shaheen Afridi and all-rounders who have stepped up when it mattered most. However, inconsistency, especially in their top-order, remains a concern.
 
History in the Making
 
What makes this final even more significant is that India and Pakistan have never met in an Asia Cup final before, despite several memorable encounters in the tournament over the years. India holds the upper hand in Asia Cup history with eight titles, while Pakistan has won it twice.
 
The last time these arch-rivals met in a multi-nation tournament final was the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, a match still etched in cricketing history.
 
A Final to Remember: Throwback to 2017
 
In the 2017 Champions Trophy final at The Oval, Pakistan stunned the cricketing world by thrashing India by 180 runs, one of their most famous victories. After being put in to bat, Pakistan posted a mammoth 338/4, thanks to a blistering century by Fakhar Zaman (114 off 106) and vital contributions from Azhar Ali (59) and *Mohammad Hafeez (57)**.
 
India’s reply faltered under the pressure of Mohammad Amir’s devastating spell, which removed Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shikhar Dhawan early. Despite a valiant effort from Hardik Pandya (76 off 43), India were bundled out for 158.
 
That match still resonates deeply with fans, setting the stage for an emotionally charged 2025 rematch.
 
All Eyes on Dubai
 
With the final just hours away, cricket fans around the world are bracing for another classic. Will India continue their unbeaten run and claim a record-extending ninth title? Or will Pakistan recreate the magic of 2017 and script another unforgettable win?
 
One thing is certain: the Asia Cup 2025 final promises to be a thriller for the ages.

Topics :Cricket NewsIndia cricket teamIndia vs PakistanPakistan cricket teamAsia Cup

First Published: Sep 27 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

