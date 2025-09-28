Home / Cricket / News / T20Is: Nepal stun West Indies for maiden win against a full ICC member

T20Is: Nepal stun West Indies for maiden win against a full ICC member

Nepal vs West Indies highlights: Nepal had earlier beaten Afghanistan in 2014, but the latter were still an Associate Member at that time.

Sharjah
Sep 28 2025
Nepal etched their name in history books, defeating two-time world champions West Indies by 19 runs in the opening T20 International here for their first-ever victory against a Full ICC Member nation.

Saturday's result, therefore, marked Nepal's biggest win yet on the international stage, and came in their maiden T20I clash against the Caribbean side and first bilateral series against a Full Member.

Sent in to bat, Nepal posted 148 for 8 and then returned to restrict West Indies to 129 for nine. 

West Indies reduced Nepal to 12 for 2 in the fourth over after Akeal Hosein and Jason Holder struck early. But Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel (38) and Kushal Malla (30) steadied the innings with a 58-run stand before debutant Navin Bidaisee dismissed both in quick succession.  Nepal vs West Indies highlights   

 

Malla provided the early impetus with two sixes, while Dipendra Singh Airee (24) and Gulsan Jha chipped in to keep the scoreboard moving.

Holder dented Nepal with three wickets in the 19th over, but some inconsistent catching from West Indies allowed Nepal to post a competitive 148 for 8.

In reply, West Indies' chase began poorly as Kyle Mayers was run out by a sharp direct hit from Bhurtel. Debutant Ackeem Auguste (15) briefly counterattacked with two sixes, but the Nepal spinners soon applied the brakes.

Lalit Rajbanshi and Paudel bowled tight middle overs to leave West Indies reeling.

Airee then caught Keacy Carty short of his crease in a brilliant fielding effort, and with Holder (5) falling cheaply to Bhurtel, the Caribbean side's hopes faded.

Hosein and Fabian Allen struck a few blows later, but Karan KC dismissed Hosein in the 19th over to all but seal the result.

Cricket News Nepal West Indies cricket team

Sep 28 2025

