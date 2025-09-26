Home / Cricket / News / Sourav Ganguly promises cricket's betterment in new stint as CAB chief

Sourav Ganguly promises cricket's betterment in new stint as CAB chief

The Cricket Association of Bengal conducted its 94th Annual General Meeting on Monday and declared Sourav Ganguly as the new President of CAB

Sourav Ganguly
Sourav Ganguly
ANI Cricket
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 7:35 PM IST
Google
Former Indian cricketer and current President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), Sourav Ganguly, has assured his commitment to the game.

"As the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal, I will work for the betterment of the game," Ganguly said.

The Cricket Association of Bengal conducted its 94th Annual General Meeting on Monday and declared Sourav Ganguly as the new President of CAB.

During the AGM, the Electoral Officer of CAB, Sushanta Ranjan Upadhyay, declared Ganguly as the new President of CAB, Nitish Ranjan Dutta as the new CAB Vice President, Bablu Koley as the new CAB Honorary Secretary, Madan Mohan Ghosh as the new CAB Joint Secretary, and Sanjay Das as the new CAB Treasurer.

Ganguly was re-elected unopposed as CAB president on Monday, replacing his brother Snehasish Ganguly, who had been in the role for nearly three years. With no other candidates contesting the polls when Ganguly filed his nominations just over a week back, Ganguly became the president unopposed. Ganguly previously served as the CAB president from 2015 to 2019.

After completing his earlier tenure with CAB, Ganguly took charge as the BCCI president in 2019 and held the position until 2022, after which he was succeeded by Roger Binny. Earlier this year, Ganguly was also reappointed as the chair of the ICC Men's Cricket Committee. He first assumed the position in 2021.

Ganguly, who also took part in Durga Puja festivities, inaugurated a pandal at his residence by lighting a ceremonial lamp.

Emphasising the cultural significance of the occasion, he remarked, "Durga Puja is our biggest festival and it is celebrated on a grand scale in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Saurav GangulyDomestic cricket

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

