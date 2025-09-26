Shami to Nair: Top 5 names missing from India's squad for West Indies Tests

The Indian team are currently in the UAE taking part in the 2025 Asia Cup, where they will meet Pakistan in the finals on Sunday, September 28, with the aim to win their record-extending ninth Asia Cup title. However, just four days after the final, they will switch from the shortest format of cricket to the longest format as they host West Indies for a two-match Test series starting October 2. India announced a formidable squad for the series on Thursday, with Shubman Gill as captain and Ravindra Jadeja named vice-captain.
The two big returns were of Devdutt Padikkal and Nitish Kumar Reddy. But amidst all the excitement, fans were a little shocked to see some big names missing from the 15-member squad. Here we will be talking about such players who surprisingly failed to make the cut for the two-match Test series vs West Indies. Take a look.
Md Shami
One of India’s most dependable bowlers of recent times, Md Shami has a special place in the hearts of all Indian fans, especially because of his bowling figures in ICC tournaments. However, he has constantly been suffering from injuries that have kept him out of India’s Test squad for over two years now. Shami last featured for India in the final of the 2023 WTC at The Oval against Australia. He was expected to make his big return during India’s tour of Australia, but another sudden injury delayed his comeback and, as it turned out, he is now slowly fading away from India’s red-ball plans with Md Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep and Prasidh Krishna becoming the team’s go-to pacers for Tests.
Karun Nair
Another shocking omission from the West Indies squad was Karun Nair, who made his much-awaited international return against England earlier this year in the away Test series, which India drew 2-2. While fans were excited about his return, he failed to contribute with the bat and had just one fifty on that entire tour. BCCI have now decided not to go ahead with him, with batters like Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel making their place in the squad.
Abhimanyu Easwaran
Another name that was part of India’s squad for the England series but has failed to make the cut against West Indies is Abhimanyu Easwaran. The batter has piled on runs in the domestic circuit and has been part of India’s 15-member squad on many occasions, mostly as an injury replacement. However, he is yet to make his debut, and it looks like BCCI is in no hurry to introduce him to the big stage as he was once again missing from the upcoming Test squad.
Arshdeep Singh
India’s leading wicket-taker and the only Indian with 100 wickets in T20 cricket, Arshdeep Singh, is slowly turning out to be another Abhimanyu Easwaran for the Test setup. After finally making his way into India’s squad for the England series, the premium pacer spent all his time on the bench awaiting his much-awaited Test debut. But just like Easwaran, BCCI is in no hurry to hand the Punjab-based bowler his Test debut cap, as he was once again missing from India’s 15-member squad for the West Indies Tests.
Rishabh Pant
Unlike the other four players in the list, Rishabh Pant is not a player who is being denied chances or has underperformed. In fact, he became the first Indian and overall second wicketkeeper to score two centuries in a Test match during India’s tour of England. However, India’s regular red-ball vice-captain suffered a leg injury during the same tour and has been on the sidelines ever since. However, chief selector Ajay Jadeja has said that they are confident the southpaw will make his return during India’s home Test series against West Indies later in November this year.