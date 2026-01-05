Home / Cricket / News / Head's fifty puts AUS in command after Day 2 in Sydney despite Root's ton

Head's fifty puts AUS in command after Day 2 in Sydney despite Root's ton

Australia finish with 166 for 2 at stumps on Day 2, still trailing by 218 runs in the first innings

Travis Head
Travis Head
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 2:16 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Just like all the other matches, the fifth and final Test of the 2025-26 Ashes between Australia and England in Sydney is witnessing yet another see-saw battle. The day that started with Root’s brilliant 160 finished with Travis Head’s unbeaten 91. While neither team has taken any clear advantage in the match, Australia’s brisk reply of 166 for 2 against England’s 384 has put the hosts in a small yet crucial psychological advantage. 

Australia strikes early on Day 2

England started play on the day with their overnight score of 211 for 3. However, they added just 15 more runs before Boland removed Harry Brook (84) to give Australia their first success of the day. Skipper Ben Stokes recorded an 11-ball duck and lost his wicket to Mitchell Starc as England were reduced to 229 for 5.

Root leads fightback

Joe Root (160) then added crucial 94- and 52-run stands for the sixth and seventh wickets with Jamie Smith (46) and Will Jacks (27). However, England lost their last three wickets while adding just two runs as the visitors were bundled out for 384.

Head led Australia’s reply

After conceding 384, Australia needed a brisk but careful start to their innings and that is exactly what they got. Travis Head (91 not out) first added 57 runs for the first wicket with Jake Weatherald (21) and then 105 runs for the second wicket with Marnus Labuschagne (48). Stokes took both the Australian wickets, but then Mitchell Starc (1 not out) came out as the nightwatchman and survived the day’s play as Australia finished with 166 for 2 at stumps on Day 2, still trailing by 218 runs in the first innings.
 
Australia 1st innings scorecard after Day 2:
 
Australia 1st Innings
Batting Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR
Travis Head not out 91 87 15 0 104.59
Jake Weatherald lbw b Stokes 21 36 4 0 58.33
Marnus Labuschagne c Bethell b Stokes 48 68 7 0 70.58
Michael Neser not out 1 15 0 0 6.66
Extras (lb 4, nb 1) 5
Total 34.1 Ov (RR: 4.85) 166/2
Bowling O M R W ECON WD
Brydon Carse 9 1 43 0 4.77 0
Matthew Potts 7 0 58 0 8.28 0
Josh Tongue 10 0 31 0 3.1 0
Ben Stokes 8.1 2 30 2 3.67 0
 
England 1st innings scorecard:
 
England 1st Innings
Batting   R B M 4s 6s SR
Zak Crawley lbw b Neser 16 29 59 3 0 55.17
Ben Duckett c †Carey b Starc 27 24 34 5 0 112.5
Jacob Bethell c †Carey b Boland 10 23 30 2 0 43.47
Joe Root c & b Neser 160 242 398 15 0 66.11
Harry Brook c Smith b Boland 84 97 164 6 1 86.59
Ben Stokes (c) c †Carey b Starc 0 11 15 0 0 0
Jamie Smith † c Boland b Labuschagne 46 76 104 6 1 60.52
Will Jacks c Green b Neser 27 62 76 2 1 43.54
Brydon Carse c †Carey b Green 1 6 9 0 0 16.66
Matthew Potts not out 1 16 16 0 0 6.25
Josh Tongue b Neser 0 2 2 0 0 0
Extras (b 1, lb 6, nb 3, w 2) 12
Total 97.3 Ov (RR: 3.93) 384/10
Bowling O M R W ECON WD NB
Mitchell Starc 23 2 93 2 4.04 0 1
Michael Neser 18.3 2 60 4 3.24 0 0
Scott Boland 26 2 85 2 3.26 0 0
Cameron Green 18 0 85 1 4.72 1 1
Beau Webster 5 0 20 0 4 0 0
Travis Head 4 0 20 0 5 0 0
Marnus Labuschagne 3 0 14 1 4.66 1 1
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AUS vs ENG 5th Test live streaming: Where to watch Day 2 action today?

Root and Brook guide England to 211/3 on rain-hit Day 1 of final Ashes Test

Bangladesh announce squad for T20 World Cup 2026, Jaker Ali misses out

Bangladesh to ask ICC to move T20 WC games from Kolkata, Mumbai to SL

Australia vs England 5th Ashes Test, playing 11, live match time, streaming

Topics :Cricket NewsAustralia cricket teamEngland cricket teamAshes Test

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story