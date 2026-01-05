Head's fifty puts AUS in command after Day 2 in Sydney despite Root's ton

Just like all the other matches, the fifth and final Test of the 2025-26 Ashes between Australia and England in Sydney is witnessing yet another see-saw battle. The day that started with Root’s brilliant 160 finished with Travis Head’s unbeaten 91. While neither team has taken any clear advantage in the match, Australia’s brisk reply of 166 for 2 against England’s 384 has put the hosts in a small yet crucial psychological advantage.

England started play on the day with their overnight score of 211 for 3. However, they added just 15 more runs before Boland removed Harry Brook (84) to give Australia their first success of the day. Skipper Ben Stokes recorded an 11-ball duck and lost his wicket to Mitchell Starc as England were reduced to 229 for 5.

Root leads fightback

Joe Root (160) then added crucial 94- and 52-run stands for the sixth and seventh wickets with Jamie Smith (46) and Will Jacks (27). However, England lost their last three wickets while adding just two runs as the visitors were bundled out for 384.

Head led Australia’s reply

After conceding 384, Australia needed a brisk but careful start to their innings and that is exactly what they got. Travis Head (91 not out) first added 57 runs for the first wicket with Jake Weatherald (21) and then 105 runs for the second wicket with Marnus Labuschagne (48). Stokes took both the Australian wickets, but then Mitchell Starc (1 not out) came out as the nightwatchman and survived the day’s play as Australia finished with 166 for 2 at stumps on Day 2, still trailing by 218 runs in the first innings.