Bangladesh to ask ICC to move T20 WC games from Kolkata, Mumbai to SL

Amid escalating political tensions between Bangladesh and India, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is considering requesting the International Cricket Council (ICC) to relocate their scheduled T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka. This move comes after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were instructed to release Mustafizur Rahman, a prominent Bangladeshi pacer, citing "recent developments" linked to the deteriorating bilateral relations.

Concerns Over Player Safety in Kolkata

The BCB, following an emergency board meeting conducted over Zoom, has expressed concerns over the safety of the Bangladesh team while playing in Kolkata. Bangladesh is scheduled to play their first three T20 World Cup matches at Eden Gardens, starting on February 7. Media committee chairman Amzad Hussain confirmed that the BCB intends to officially raise these concerns with the ICC regarding player safety in Kolkata, where political tensions have been simmering.

Bangladesh's sports adviser, Asif Nazrul, has voiced strong reservations about the team's safety in India, particularly following the removal of Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL squad. Nazrul questioned how a contracted Bangladeshi cricketer could be excluded from the IPL due to political reasons, adding that this undermines the safety of the entire Bangladesh team. He instructed the BCB to formally request the ICC to move their World Cup matches to Sri Lanka, citing these concerns. Nazrul also called on Bangladesh's information and broadcasting ministry to take action by halting the broadcast of the IPL in the country, reflecting the growing unease surrounding the situation.

KKR Releases Mustafizur Rahman In line with the BCCI's instructions, KKR confirmed they had released Mustafizur Rahman from their squad for the 2026 IPL season. Rahman had been purchased for INR 9.2 crore during the IPL auction, but his release came after backlash from Indian spiritual and political leaders. The decision has intensified the diplomatic tensions between the two nations and raised questions about the future of Bangladesh's participation in the World Cup in India. Bangladesh's Upcoming Fixtures Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 schedule Match No. Date Time Teams Venue Location 2 Feb 07, 2026 (Sat) 15:00:00 West Indies vs Bangladesh Eden Gardens Kolkata, India 7 Feb 09, 2026 (Mon) 11:00:00 Bangladesh vs Italy Eden Gardens Kolkata, India 23 Feb 14, 2026 (Sat) 15:00:00 England vs Bangladesh Eden Gardens Kolkata, India 33 Feb 17, 2026 (Tue) 19:00:00 Bangladesh vs Nepal Wankhede Stadium Mumbai, India Despite the political fallout, the BCB had already announced Bangladesh’s home schedule for 2026, which includes a white-ball series against India that had been postponed from 2025. However, the focus now is on ensuring the safety of the players and their entourage during the T20 World Cup, with the first match against the West Indies scheduled for February 7 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The BCB’s request to the ICC underscores the severity of the situation and its impact on international cricket.