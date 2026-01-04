Australia vs England 5th Ashes Test, playing 11, live match time, streaming

The Ashes rivalry returns to centre stage today as Australia and England meet in the fifth and final Test at the historic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), starting today. A venue steeped in tradition, the SCG has hosted 113 Tests, with Australia winning 62, losing 28 and 23 ending in draws. England, no strangers to Sydney, have played 57 matches here, winning 22, losing 27 and drawing eight.

Both teams have already launched their World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 campaigns. Australia began in commanding fashion, sweeping the West Indies 3-0 away and now lead England 3-1 in the Ashes, sitting on top of the WTC standings after seven Tests. England, meanwhile, opened their cycle with a 2-2 draw against India at home and enter Sydney trailing 1-3 in the Ashes, looking to salvage pride in the finale. Their 12-man squad for the fourth Test included spinners Shoaib Bashir and Todd Murphy, while Gus Atkinson was ruled out of the Sydney decider, and Gus Atkinson was not considered for the final encounter.

ALSO READ: IND vs NZ ODIs: Shami overlooked once again; Reddy returns to ODI squad For Australia, emotions will run high as Usman Khawaja prepares to play his final Test before retiring, closing a career defined by poise, resilience and quiet impact. With selection debates around Beau Webster potentially replacing a struggling Cameron Green, and the series result already decided, the SCG Test promises fierce cricket — and a fitting farewell to one of Australia’s most trusted batting pillars. Australia vs England 5th Ashes Test: Playing 11 Australia playing 11 (probable): Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Beau Webster/Todd Murphy, Mitch Starc, Jhye Richardson/Michael Neser, Scott Boland

England playing11 (probable): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks/Shoaib Bashir, Matthew Potts, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue Australia vs England 5th Ashes Test: Head-to-head record in Tests Total matches: 365

Australia won: 155

England won: 113

Drawn: 97

Tied: 0

Abandoned: 0 Australia vs England 5th Ashes Test: Full squads Australia squad for Ashes 2025-26: Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett, Scott Boland, Beau Webster, Michael Neser England squad for Ashes 2025-26: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Will Jacks, Josh Tongue, Matthew Potts, Jacob Bethell, Shoaib Bashir

Australia vs England 5th Ashes Test: Live streaming and telecast details When will Australia vs England 5th Test in the Ashes 2025-26 be played? The Australia vs England 5th Test in the Ashes 2025-26 will kick off on Sunday, January 4, 2026. What will be the venue for Australia vs England 5th Test in the Ashes 2025-26? The Australia vs England 5th Test in the Ashes 2025-26 will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground. What time will the toss for the Australia vs England 5th Test in the Ashes 2025-26 take place? The toss for the Australia vs England 5th Test in the Ashes 2025-26 will take place at 4.30 am IST.

What time will the first ball of the Australia vs England 5th Test in the Ashes 2025-26 be bowled? The first ball of the Australia vs England 5th Test in the Ashes 2025-26 will be bowled at 5 am IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the Australia vs England 5th Test in the Ashes 2025-26 in India? The live telecast of the Australia vs England 5th Test in the Ashes 2025-26 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. Where to watch the live streaming of the Australia vs England 5th Test in the Ashes 2025-26 in India?