Why Archer won't return to England Playing 11 for second Test vs India?

He was once England’s golden arm — the man with ice in his veins and fire in his pace. But now, as Jofra Archer inches closer to a long-awaited Test return, caution, not celebration, is the dominant sentiment among cricket’s old guard.

The 30-year-old speedster made a quiet but significant return to red-ball cricket on Sunday, turning out for Sussex in a County Championship clash against Durham. It was his first first-class appearance in four years. Archer bowled 18 overs, returned 1 for 32, and dismissed opener Emilio Gay. More than the numbers, it was his rhythm that drew attention — and raised questions.

Vaughan sounds the alarm: "Why rush him back?" Former England captain Michael Vaughan didn’t hold back on ‘BBC Test Match Special’. While pleased to see Archer back in the mix, Vaughan strongly opposed fast-tracking him into the second Test against India at Edgbaston, which begins on July 2. "He’s not played the longer format for four years, so why, on the back of one game for Sussex against Durham, would you rush him back?" Vaughan asked. He acknowledged Archer’s return as a major boost but emphasised the vast difference between county cricket and the rigour of a Test match. His advice was clear: "Let him play another four-day game. I would go with the same line-up, as long as the bowlers are fine and there are no niggles."

Sussex head coach and former England assistant coach Paul Farbrace echoed Vaughan's concerns. Speaking to The Guardian, he too advised restraint, despite being impressed by Archer's bowling in the county fixture. "If I was in their (selectors') situation, my honest answer would be that I would save him for the third Test match. You have to be careful — he's only bowled 18 overs of red-ball cricket," Farbrace said. Though he praised Archer's rhythm and effort — "He bowled very nicely" — Farbrace still favoured sticking with Chris Woakes for the Edgbaston Test, citing the bowler's deep familiarity with the pitch. "Why change the team? They've just won the Test at Headingley. They've set themselves up nicely for the series."