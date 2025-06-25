Harshit Rana released from India squad ahead of second England Test

Young fast bowler Harshit Rana, who had been included as cover for the Indian squad ahead of the first Test against England at Headingley, has now been released by the team management. The decision was made public on Wednesday, as the team began preparations for the second Test, set to begin on July 4 in Birmingham.

Rana not able to meet expectations against England Lions

Rana, 23, was initially a surprise inclusion in the squad, given his limited red-ball experience and mixed performances. He was recently part of the India A team that played against England Lions in Canterbury, where his performance fell short of expectations. The pacer managed to take just one wicket while conceding 99 runs across 27 overs, a showing that raised concerns about his readiness for Test-level competition.

ALSO READ: Nasser Hussain critiques Gill's debut, says lacked Rohit-Virat's aura A BCCI official, speaking anonymously to PTI, confirmed the development: “Harshit Rana has been released from the squad. He hasn’t travelled with the Indian team to Birmingham for the second Test.” Rana, who made headlines during India’s tour of Australia by dismissing Travis Head with a sharp off-cutter, has since struggled to adapt consistently to red-ball cricket. Though seen as a promising talent under the mentorship of India head coach Gautam Gambhir, it has become increasingly clear that the Delhi pacer is still a work in progress and not quite ready for the rigors of international Test cricket.

ALSO READ: West Indies vs Australia 1st Test Playing 11, toss time and live streaming Gambhir on Harshit Rana's selection His selection as a reserve bowler ahead of more established names like Mukesh Kumar or rising talent Anshul Kamboj raised eyebrows, especially given the seam-friendly English conditions. Rana’s hit-the-deck style, effective in shorter formats, seemed less suited to the demands of the current series. Gambhir, when asked about Rana’s status after India’s five-wicket loss in the opening Test, commented: “We’ll have a discussion with the chairman of selectors. Harshit had been held back due to some niggles. Now that everything looks fine, we’ll reassess and take the appropriate call moving forward.”