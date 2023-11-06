Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / Wasim Akram pitches for India vs Rest of world match; check teams here

Wasim Akram pitches for India vs Rest of world match; check teams here

The way the Indian team are playing in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 even forced the legendary Pakistani pacer Wasim Akram to pitch India against the Rest of the World Team.

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 2:22 PM IST
The dominant Indian side in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 could take on the rest of the world the way they are playing in the marquee event. 

With team India registering yet another thumping win, it seems not only players of one country could stop Rohit Sharma's men in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. After chasing the targets comfortably in the early part of the marquee event, India were not only defending the targets but also not allowing the opposition to cross the 100-run mark. 

Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here

After stopping Sri Lanka to a mere 55 in Mumbai, India bowling unit led by Jasprit Bumrah has bundled out South Africa for just 83 runs in Kolkata.

This led to comparing the Indian team with the great Australian team, which remained undefeated in the 2007 World Cup. 

The way the current crop of Team India are playing, even forcing the legendary Pakistani pacer Wasim Akram to pitch India against the Rest of the World Team.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here

"Rest of the world versus India would be fair. Total domination in all three aspects of the game, be it batting, bowling or fielding. No matter if they bat first or field first. Complete control in all these aspects of the game. What more do I say about today's performance?” said Akram on a Pakistani cricket show.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here

So what does Team India vs the Rest of the World could look like? 

Rest of the world Playing 11

Quinton de Kock (South Africa), David Warner (Australia), Rachin Ravindra(New Zealand), Rahmat Shah (Afghanistan), Glenn Maxwell (Australia), Henrich Klassen (South Africa), Mitchell Santner (New Zealand), Marco Jansen (South Africa), Kagiso Rabada (South Africa), Adam Zampa (Australia), Dilshan Madhushanka (Sri Lanka).

India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 cricket world cup ICC World Cup India cricket team South Africa cricket team Pakistan cricket team Pakistan cricket Wasim Akram Australia cricket team England cricket team New Zealand cricket team Bangladesh cricket team Sri Lanka cricket team Afghanistan cricket team

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 2:22 PM IST

