Here's why ICC president Jay Shah is getting trolled after WTC final

The trolling started after ICC released the video package of the WTC 2025 final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's

ICC president Jay Shah while presenting WTC 2025 mace to South Africa
ICC president Jay Shah while presenting WTC 2025 mace to South Africa
Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 12:30 PM IST
The ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final between South Africa and Australia, which ran from June 11 to June 14, saw history being created as the Proteas finally shed their chokers tag to win their first ICC trophy in 27 years, beating Australia by five wickets to lift the mace. The Ultimate Test was packed with iconic moments — from Rabada’s and Pat Cummins’s fifers to Aiden Markram’s record-breaking century and Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma’s fighting fifty despite an injured hamstring. The final also featured big names in attendance, including the latest inductees into the ICC Hall of Fame and ICC president Jay Shah himself. 
Now, days after the WTC final concluded, the ICC released the highlight video of the all-round action from the match. But to their disappointment, instead of getting praised, fans have started trolling the ICC and its president Jay Shah over the content of the video. The 45-second video heavily featured ICC president Shah, with less focus on anything else. Fans and journalists called the video PR, stating they didn’t know the final was between Jay Shah and Jay Shah. 
 
Check the full video below:
 

Fans’ reaction to the video

Several users criticised the promotional video for giving excessive screen time to BCCI secretary Jay Shah, overshadowing the actual cricketing action. A user called it a “Jay Shah PR video with a cricket match in the background,” while others pointed out that players like Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram appeared far less frequently. The Facebook page ‘What Cricket’ sarcastically awarded Shah the “Player of the Match.” Other users also questioned the ICC’s intent, calling it a highlight reel for Shah rather than the World Test Championship. One user went as far as demanding Jay Shah’s resignation, calling the video unprofessional.

South Africa finally crosses the final hurdle

In a historic triumph at Lord’s, South Africa clinched their maiden ICC World Test Championship (WTC) title by defeating defending champions Australia by five wickets, ending a decades-long wait for a major ICC trophy since their 1998 Champions Trophy win. The contest, full of twists, seemed to favour Australia at the halfway mark, as they bowled out South Africa for just 138 in the first innings, gaining a 74-run lead.
 
However, the Australians faltered in their second outing with the bat, managing only 207 and leaving South Africa a challenging target of 282. Rising to the occasion, South Africa’s batters put on a spirited show. Aiden Markram anchored the chase with a sublime 136, while captain Temba Bavuma provided stability with a composed half-century. Their partnership laid the foundation for a memorable run chase that sealed a famous win and carved a new chapter in South African cricket history.
   

Topics :Jay ShahICCICC World Test ChampionshipAustralia cricket teamSouth Africa cricket team

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

