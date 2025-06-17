Here's why ICC president Jay Shah is getting trolled after WTC final

Several users criticised the promotional video for giving excessive screen time to BCCI secretary Jay Shah, overshadowing the actual cricketing action. A user called it a “Jay Shah PR video with a cricket match in the background,” while others pointed out that players like Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram appeared far less frequently. The Facebook page ‘What Cricket’ sarcastically awarded Shah the “Player of the Match.” Other users also questioned the ICC’s intent, calling it a highlight reel for Shah rather than the World Test Championship. One user went as far as demanding Jay Shah’s resignation, calling the video unprofessional.

South Africa finally crosses the final hurdle

In a historic triumph at Lord’s, South Africa clinched their maiden ICC World Test Championship (WTC) title by defeating defending champions Australia by five wickets, ending a decades-long wait for a major ICC trophy since their 1998 Champions Trophy win. The contest, full of twists, seemed to favour Australia at the halfway mark, as they bowled out South Africa for just 138 in the first innings, gaining a 74-run lead.

However, the Australians faltered in their second outing with the bat, managing only 207 and leaving South Africa a challenging target of 282. Rising to the occasion, South Africa’s batters put on a spirited show. Aiden Markram anchored the chase with a sublime 136, while captain Temba Bavuma provided stability with a composed half-century. Their partnership laid the foundation for a memorable run chase that sealed a famous win and carved a new chapter in South African cricket history.