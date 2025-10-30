Home / Cricket / News / ICC Women's WC 2025 SF 2: India vs Australia playing 11, live streaming

India Women vs Australia Women playing 11
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 10:08 AM IST
A familiar rivalry reignites as hosts India face defending champions Australia in a blockbuster semifinal of the Women’s World Cup 2025 today. With a place in the final on the line, the stage is set for a contest rich in history, emotion, and stakes.
 
India’s campaign has been a rollercoaster — from early setbacks to a spirited resurgence that secured their semifinal berth. But the loss of key opener Pratika Rawal to injury has forced the team to rethink its balance. The big question looms: will India recall the explosive Shafali Verma to open with Smriti Mandhana or opt for the more composed Harleen Deol to bolster stability?
 
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, seeking form, will look to draw inspiration from her iconic 171* against Australia in the 2017 semifinal — a knock that transformed women’s cricket in India. Mandhana’s purple patch and India’s improved bowling, led by Radha Yadav, will be crucial.
 
Australia, meanwhile, remain the benchmark for excellence. With Alyssa Healy returning and all-rounders Ashleigh Gardner and Annabel Sutherland in form, the seven-time champions will be difficult to stop. Expect a thrilling battle between India’s passion and Australia’s precision.

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal: India Women vs Australia Women playing 11

India Women playing 11 (probable): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani
 
Australia Women playing 11 (probable): Alyssa Healy (captain and wicketkeeper), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

India Women vs Australia Women: Head-to-head in WODIs

  • Total matches played: 60
  • India Women won: 11
  • Australia Women won: 49
  • No result/Tied: 0

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal: India Women vs Australia Women full squad

India Women’s squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Uma Chetry (wicketkeeper), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana
 
Australia Women’s squad: Alyssa Healy (captain/wicketkeeper), Tahlia McGrath (vice-captain), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux (wicketkeeper), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal: India Women vs Australia Women live streaming and telecast details

When will the India Women vs Australia Women match take place in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal? 
India Women will go toe-to-toe with Australia Women in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal 2 match on Thursday, October 30.
 
What will be the venue for the India Women vs Australia Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal on October 30? 
The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal match between India Women and Australia Women will take place at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.
 
What time will the toss take place for the India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal match? 
The toss for the India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal match will take place at 2:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal match be bowled? 
The India Women vs Australia Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal will begin at 3 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal match in India? 
The live telecast of the India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal match will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal match in India? 
The live streaming of the India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Topics :India cricket teamAustralia cricket teamICC Women's World CupIndia vs Australia

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

