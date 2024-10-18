IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli becomes the fourth Indian to score 9000 Test runs

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli completed his 9,000 Test runs after he crossed the required 53-run mark in the second innings of the first Test on day three at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday. Kohli is now the fourth Indian, after Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, and Rahul Dravid, to achieve this milestone for India.
Full list of Indian batters with 9,000+ Test runs
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
|Player
|Matches
|Innings
|Not out
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|100
|50
|SR Tendulkar
|200
|329
|33
|15921
|248*
|53.78
|51
|68
|R Dravid
|163
|284
|32
|13265
|270
|52.63
|36
|63
|SM Gavaskar
|125
|214
|16
|10122
|236*
|51.12
|34
|45
|V Kohli
|116*
|197
|13
|9000
|254*
|48.91
|29
|31
Fastest to 9,000 runs
Virat Kohli took 197 innings to complete his 9,000 Test runs, making him the fourth-fastest Indian and the 13th fastest overall to 9,000 Test runs.
Full list of players with the fewest innings to 9,000 Test runs
More From This Section
|Player
|Opposition
|Ground
|Matches
|Innings
|KC Sangakkara (SL)
|v Pakistan
|Sharjah
|103
|172
|SPD Smith (AUS)
|v England
|Lord's
|99
|174
|R Dravid (ICC/IND)
|v West Indies
|Kingston
|104
|176
|BC Lara (WI)
|v South Africa
|Cape Town
|101
|177
|RT Ponting (AUS)
|v England
|Brisbane
|106
|177
|DPMD Jayawardene (SL)
|v India
|Ahmedabad
|108
|178
|SR Tendulkar (IND)
|v Australia
|Sydney
|111
|179
|Younis Khan (PAK)
|v England
|Dubai (DICS)
|103
|184
|JH Kallis (ICC/SA)
|v New Zealand
|Johannesburg
|110
|188
|SM Gavaskar (IND)
|v Australia
|Adelaide
|110
|192
|GC Smith (ICC/SA)
|v Pakistan
|Dubai (DICS)
|112
|195
|JE Root (ENG)
|v India
|Lord's
|107
|196
|Virat Kohli (IND)
|v New Zealand
|M Chinnaswamy
|116
|197
Virat Kohli's Test career in numbers
Virat Kohli now has 9,000 runs in 116 Test matches, with an average of 48.91, including 29 centuries and 31 half-centuries, at the time this story was written.
Virat Kohli's Test stats
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|SR
|100s
|50s
|116
|197
|13
|9000
|254*
|48.91
|55.81
|29
|31