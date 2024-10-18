Business Standard
IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli becomes the fourth Indian to score 9000 Test runs

Kohli is now only the fourth Indian after Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid to achieve this milestone for India

Virat Kohli during first Test vs New Zealand (PIC: Sportspicz for BCCI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 5:00 PM IST

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli completed his 9,000 Test runs after he crossed the required 53-run mark in the second innings of the first Test on day three at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday. Kohli is now the fourth Indian, after Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, and Rahul Dravid, to achieve this milestone for India.

Full list of Indian batters with 9,000+ Test runs

Player Matches Innings Not out Runs HS Ave 100 50
SR Tendulkar 200 329 33 15921 248* 53.78 51 68
R Dravid 163 284 32 13265 270 52.63 36 63
SM Gavaskar 125 214 16 10122 236* 51.12 34 45
V Kohli 116* 197 13 9000 254* 48.91 29 31
 

Fastest to 9,000 runs

Virat Kohli took 197 innings to complete his 9,000 Test runs, making him the fourth-fastest Indian and the 13th fastest overall to 9,000 Test runs.

Full list of players with the fewest innings to 9,000 Test runs

Player Opposition Ground Matches Innings
KC Sangakkara (SL) v Pakistan Sharjah 103 172
SPD Smith (AUS) v England Lord's 99 174
R Dravid (ICC/IND) v West Indies Kingston 104 176
BC Lara (WI) v South Africa Cape Town 101 177
RT Ponting (AUS) v England Brisbane 106 177
DPMD Jayawardene (SL) v India Ahmedabad 108 178
SR Tendulkar (IND) v Australia Sydney 111 179
Younis Khan (PAK) v England Dubai (DICS) 103 184
JH Kallis (ICC/SA) v New Zealand Johannesburg 110 188
SM Gavaskar (IND) v Australia Adelaide 110 192
GC Smith (ICC/SA) v Pakistan Dubai (DICS) 112 195
JE Root (ENG) v India Lord's 107 196
Virat Kohli (IND) v New Zealand M Chinnaswamy 116 197


Virat Kohli's Test career in numbers

Virat Kohli now has 9,000 runs in 116 Test matches, with an average of 48.91, including 29 centuries and 31 half-centuries, at the time this story was written.

Virat Kohli's Test stats

Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg SR 100s 50s
116 197 13 9000 254* 48.91 55.81 29 31


Topics : Virat Kohli India vs New Zealand India cricket team New Zealand cricket team sunil gavaskar Rahul Dravid Sachin Tendulkar

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 4:42 PM IST

