How to bat in English conditions: Here's what India legend Tendulkar said

Check India vs England 1st Test full scorecard and match details here India will be up against England without their experienced batters—Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli—in the five-match Test series. In the absence of the two stalwarts, the Indian batting line-up is touted to be weak in English conditions, where the Duke ball swings significantly whenever there is cloud cover.

So, how should the Indian batters approach their innings in those changing conditions? India’s great Sachin Tendulkar, who played five Test series in England between 1990 and 2011, laid out a template for batters.

Tendulkar feels that batters need to be adequately flexible in tweaking their game as per conditions.

Flexibility is key to success in England Tendulkar has emphasised the importance of mental flexibility and situational awareness when facing challenging conditions in England. Speaking ahead of India's five-match Test series, the Master advised batters not to stick rigidly to their natural game. "You need to respect the conditions and bat accordingly," Tendulkar said. "It cannot be one-way traffic that my game is like this and I am going to play like this only." According to him, adapting to the moment is crucial. "If we respect that, then a lot of things can fall into place."