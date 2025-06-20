Home / Cricket / News / How to bat in English conditions: Here's what India legend Tendulkar said

How to bat in English conditions: Here's what India legend Tendulkar said

Tendulkar's advice to Indian Batters: adapt or pay the price. The master blaster also urges flexibility, respect for conditions ahead of England Tests

Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 1:18 PM IST
India will be up against England without their experienced batters—Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli—in the five-match Test series. In the absence of the two stalwarts, the Indian batting line-up is touted to be weak in English conditions, where the Duke ball swings significantly whenever there is cloud cover.  Check India vs England 1st Test full scorecard and match details here
 
So, how should the Indian batters approach their innings in those changing conditions? India’s great Sachin Tendulkar, who played five Test series in England between 1990 and 2011, laid out a template for batters.
 
Tendulkar feels that batters need to be adequately flexible in tweaking their game as per conditions.
 
Flexibility is key to success in England
 
Tendulkar has emphasised the importance of mental flexibility and situational awareness when facing challenging conditions in England. Speaking ahead of India's five-match Test series, the Master advised batters not to stick rigidly to their natural game.
 
"You need to respect the conditions and bat accordingly," Tendulkar said. "It cannot be one-way traffic that my game is like this and I am going to play like this only."
 
According to him, adapting to the moment is crucial. "If we respect that, then a lot of things can fall into place."
 
Rigid approach comes with risk
 
Tendulkar cautioned that being inflexible, regardless of conditions, could lead to costly mistakes. “If one is adamant and doesn't believe in changing too many things, then sometimes you end up paying a heavy price,” he warned. The ability to shift gears, he said, helps a batter know when to attack and when to defend. 
 
India’s young guns not short on exposure
 
Despite their inexperience at the international level in England, Tendulkar backed players like Karun Nair and B Sai Sudharsan, pointing to their county stints with Northamptonshire and Surrey. “They have played in South Africa, New Zealand, and Australia. All these experiences teach you a lot,” he said.
 

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

