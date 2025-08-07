Home / Cricket / News / Chris Woakes says he apologised to Rishabh Pant for the foot injury

Chris Woakes says he apologised to Rishabh Pant for the foot injury

Both Woakes and Pant became symbols of heroism for their respective teams by coming out to bat despite major injuries

Rishabh Pant coming out to bat in Manchester
Rishabh Pant coming out to bat in Manchester
Press Trust of India London
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 3:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

England all-rounder Chris Woakes has revealed that he said "sorry" to Rishabh Pant for the delivery that broke his toe during the recent Test series at the end of which he was left quite touched by his Indian rival's generosity.

Woakes had struck Pant's foot during the fourth Test in Manchester, ruling him out of the series-deciding fifth game. India battled past the setback to win the finale at the Oval by six runs to tie the series at 2-2.

Both Woakes and Pant became symbols of heroism for their respective teams by coming out to bat despite major injuries. While Pant padded up with his broken toe in Manchester, Woakes came out during the fifth Test despite a dislocated shoulder.

"I saw Rishabh (Pant) had put an image of me on Instagram with a salute emoji, so I replied thanking him: 'Appreciate the love and hope the foot is OK,' etc," Woakes recalled in an interview to 'The Guardian'.

"He then sent me a voice note saying: 'I hope all is OK, good luck with the recovery and I hope we meet again out there some day'. I obviously said sorry for the broken foot."  Woakes also recalled being appreciated by India captain Shubman Gill for coming out to bat in the fifth Test. Woakes did not get to face a ball but said running between the wickets was tough.

"(India captain) Shubman (Gill) said something like: 'That was incredibly brave'," he said.

"I told him: 'You've had an unbelievable series, well played, and credit to your team'. Both sets of players had been through the mill in the series and deserve credit for the show we put on. Both teams wanted the win, of course, but it does kind of feel fair that it was drawn.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Australia vs South Africa ODI and T20 full schedule, squads, live streaming

India A vs Australia A: Konstas, McSweeney named for four-day matches

India's upcoming WTC 2025-27 schedule: Check India's Test match list here

Upcoming cricket matches of India: T20Is, Tests and ODIs full schedule

Sourav Ganguly to rejoin admin, likely to contest for CAB top post

Topics :India vs EnglandIndia cricket teamEngland cricket team

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story