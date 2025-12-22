Monday, December 22, 2025 | 10:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Virat Kohli sweats it out in nets ahead of 2025-26 Vijay Hazare campaign

Kohli has confirmed his availability for Delhi's first two matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, handing the side a timely boost at the start of its campaign

Stills from Virat Kohli in nets for Delhi

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

India’s premier ODI-format domestic tournament, the Vijay Hazare Trophy, is set to commence from Wednesday, December 24, and the 2025–26 season is shaping up to be one of the most closely followed editions in recent years. A major reason for the renewed spotlight is the return of players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to domestic 50-over cricket, a sight rarely seen over the last decade.
 
Notably, Kohli was seen sweating it out in the nets on Sunday as he stepped up preparations for the tournament. In a video doing the rounds, the star batter trained with intensity, facing extended spells and focusing on building rhythm and endurance. He is set to represent Delhi under captain Rishabh Pant as he looks to stay in form and match-ready ahead of India’s next ODI assignments.
 

Check the video of Kohli practising in the nets here:

Kohli confirms availability for first two games

Kohli has confirmed his availability for Delhi’s first two matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, handing the side a timely boost at the start of its campaign. Given his open international calendar after retiring from Tests and T20Is, a short domestic stint from the former India captain will help him accumulate game time to stay in touch with his excellent form. His presence adds experience at the top of the order and brings calm leadership to a side blending seasoned campaigners with emerging talent. 

Kohli’s record in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

Despite limited appearances, Kohli’s numbers in the Vijay Hazare Trophy underline his dominance in the format. Representing Delhi, he has played around 14 matches, scoring 819 runs at an exceptional average of over 68, while striking at 106-plus. His tally includes four centuries and three half-centuries, reflecting how comfortably he has translated his international success to the domestic List A stage. Kohli last featured in the tournament during the 2018–19 season, making this return after several years particularly noteworthy.

Why Kohli is returning to domestic cricket

Kohli’s return is driven as much by timing as intent. With India’s international calendar currently lighter in the ODI format and Kohli active in only one format at present, a clear window opened up following the South Africa series. Adding to that is the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s new directive, which encourages centrally contracted players to feature in domestic tournaments whenever they are not on national duty.
 
For Kohli, the Vijay Hazare Trophy offers competitive 50-over cricket that closely mirrors international conditions. Rather than opting for rest, the senior batter has chosen match practice, reinforcing his long-held belief in preparation through game time.

Delhi squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26

Delhi have named a strong and balanced squad for the upcoming season, combining experience with youthful energy.
 
Delhi squad:
 
Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Ayush Badoni, Arpit Rana, Yash Dhull, Sarthak Ranjan, Priyansh Arya, Tejasvi Dahiya, Nitish Rana, Hrithik Shokeen, Harsh Tyagi, Simarjeet Singh, Prince Yadav, Divij Mehra, Ayush Doseja, Vaibhav Kandpal, Rohan Rana; Anuj Rawat (standby).

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

