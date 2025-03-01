ICC chairman Jay Shah conferred with Icon of Excellence award at FILA 2025

Jay Shah, chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), has been honoured with the prestigious Icon of Excellence award at the 14th edition of the Forbes India Leadership Awards (FILA 2025). This award recognises his exceptional contributions to cricket administration and his role in driving innovation and inclusivity in the sport. Under his leadership, cricket has witnessed a remarkable transformation, making the game more accessible and globally competitive.

Youngest ICC chair, a trailblazer in the sport

At the age of 36, Jay Shah made history by becoming the youngest-ever chairman of the ICC. He has been instrumental in enhancing the sport’s global appeal, ensuring its financial sustainability, and introducing progressive reforms that benefit players, stakeholders, and fans alike. Through his strategic decision-making and futuristic approach, he continues to play a crucial role in elevating cricket to new heights.

Jay Shah’s journey from BCCI to ICC

ALSO READ: SA vs ENG LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025 Jay Shah's journey in cricket administration began with his tenure as secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), where he introduced several groundbreaking reforms that shaped Indian cricket. His leadership saw the successful launch of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), a major step in promoting women’s cricket. He also played a pivotal role in implementing pay parity, ensuring equal match fees for men and women cricketers, and strengthening domestic cricket infrastructure. His contributions to modernising the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and his efforts to enhance player development programmes set the stage for his rise to the top. Now, as ICC chairman, he continues to expand cricket’s global reach and foster international partnerships that drive the game’s long-term growth.

Also Read

Honoured at a grand ceremony in Mumbai

The Icon of Excellence award was presented to Jay Shah at a prestigious event held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The award was handed over by Harsh Mariwala, chairman of Marico Limited, and KVS Manian, MD & CEO of Federal Bank, in recognition of his dynamic leadership in sports administration. The event, attended by prominent leaders from various industries, celebrated individuals who have made a significant impact in their respective fields. Jay Shah’s achievements in cricket governance were highlighted as a remarkable example of leadership, vision, and dedication.

Pioneering change: Key initiatives under Jay Shah’s leadership

Under Jay Shah’s leadership, cricket has undergone a transformational shift with several landmark initiatives aimed at improving the sport’s structure, inclusivity, and player welfare. One of the most significant reforms he introduced was pay parity in cricket, ensuring that women cricketers receive the same match fees as their male counterparts. This move has been widely praised for promoting equality in the sport.

Another major initiative was the successful launch of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), which provided a global platform for women’s cricket and increased its visibility on the international stage. His efforts in establishing the National Cricket Academy’s Centre of Excellence have strengthened player development, offering world-class training and resources to upcoming talent. Additionally, Jay Shah led the initiative to increase monthly pensions for former players, recognising their contributions and ensuring their financial security post-retirement. These initiatives reflect his commitment to cricket’s growth, fairness, and long-term sustainability.