ICC charges USA cricketer Aaron Jones with five anti-corruption breaches

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has charged United States of America (USA) cricketer Aaron Jones with five alleged breaches of anti-corruption regulations under both the ICC and Cricket West Indies (CWI) Anti-Corruption Codes. The charges stem from an ongoing investigation into suspected corrupt activity, primarily linked to the Bim10 tournament held during the 2023–24 season.

Allegations Linked to Bim10 Tournament

Three of the five charges relate specifically to matches played in the Bim10 tournament, which falls under the jurisdiction of the CWI Anti-Corruption Code. According to the ICC, Jones is accused of being involved in attempts to improperly influence aspects of matches, including their result, progress, or conduct. These allegations fall under Article 2.1.1 of the CWI Code, one of the most serious offences concerning match-fixing or attempted fixing.

In addition, Jones has been charged with failing to report approaches or invitations to engage in corrupt conduct, as required under Article 2.4.2 of the CWI Code. Such disclosures are considered a cornerstone of cricket's anti-corruption framework.

In addition, Jones has been charged with failing to report approaches or invitations to engage in corrupt conduct, as required under Article 2.4.2 of the CWI Code. Such disclosures are considered a cornerstone of cricket’s anti-corruption framework. Failure to Cooperate With Investigations Further charges relate to Jones’ alleged lack of cooperation with ongoing investigations. Under Article 2.4.4 of the CWI Code, he is accused of failing or refusing to assist a reasonable inquiry conducted by the designated anti-corruption official. Two additional charges fall under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code and relate to international matches. These include failure to disclose full details of corrupt approaches to the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU), as well as obstructing the investigation by concealing or tampering with potentially relevant information.