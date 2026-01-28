South Africa vs West Indies: Key takeaways from the 1st T20I match in Paarl

Aiden Markram-led South Africa outclassed West Indies in the first T20I match at Boland Park in Paarl on Tuesday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. South Africa’s win was powered by the master performances of their spinners and top-order batters, while the struggles of the two-time T20 World Cup champions in the shortest format of the game continued.

With this win, South Africa, who finished as runners-up in the last T20 World Cup, proved they are ready for the challenge in India and Sri Lanka at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

The two teams will meet for the second match of the series on Thursday, but before that, check the key takeaways from the first T20I encounter here-

Hetmyer-Powell partnership gives West Indies a fighting total West Indies' innings was defined by the crucial sixth-wicket partnership between Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell, which rescued them from a precarious position. With wickets falling regularly and the score reading 95 for 5 in the 12th over, Hetmyer took control with a fluent 48 off 32 balls, combining power with smart placement. Powell complemented him well, rotating the strike and finishing unbeaten on 29. Their 74-run stand off 49 balls ensured West Indies pushed past 170, turning a middling total into a competitive one.

Proteas show spin prowess ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 With the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 set to be played in India and Sri Lanka starting next month, South Africa’s spinners sent out a timely statement. On wickets expected to assist turn and grip, the Proteas demonstrated they are well prepared for the subcontinent challenge. George Linde starred with a match-defining spell, finishing with three wickets while maintaining tight control in the middle overs. Keshav Maharaj complemented him by striking twice, using subtle variations to break partnerships. Together, the duo showcased South Africa’s growing confidence and effectiveness in spin bowling ahead of the global event.

West Indies’ top-order struggles offset strong finish Despite posting 173, West Indies will be concerned by their inconsistent top-order performance. Early wickets for Johnson Charles, Brandon King and Sherfane Rutherford meant they failed to capitalise fully on the powerplay, managing 61 runs but losing three batters. The lack of a substantial opening stand forced the middle order to rebuild repeatedly. While Hetmyer and Powell compensated at the back end, the frequent collapses prevented West Indies from aiming for a total closer to 185 or 190 on a decent batting surface. Markram continues rich T20I form Aiden Markram produced a captain’s knock, finishing unbeaten on 86 to surpass his previous T20I best of 70 and lead South Africa’s chase with authority. Early on, he took a back seat while Lhuan-dre Pretorius played the aggressor’s role, smashing 44 off 28 balls to give the innings early momentum. After Pretorius’ dismissal, Markram shifted gears and took full control, forging an unbeaten 93-run partnership with Ryan Rickelton, who contributed a composed 40 off 32. Markram’s ability to adapt his role and pace the chase ensured South Africa crossed the line comfortably.