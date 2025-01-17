WPL 2025 full schedule, format, match timings, squads and live streaming

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 will kick off on February 14, marking a one-week delay from its original schedule. The opening match will feature Gujarat Giants facing the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the newly constructed BCA Stadium in Vadodara. As previously reported, Lucknow will join Mumbai and Bengaluru as one of the venues for this season’s matches.

The WPL 2025 auction, held in December, saw uncapped Indian players making headlines, with Mumbai all-rounder Simran Shaikh fetching the highest bid of INR 1.9 crore (approximately USD 223,000). The first six games will be held in Vadodara, after which the tournament will shift to Bengaluru for the next eight matches. Lucknow will then host four games before the tournament concludes in Mumbai, where the final leg will take place. Mumbai will also be home to four matches, including the Eliminator on March 13 and the final on March 15, all at the CCI Stadium.

RCB claimed their maiden WPL title in 2024, defeating Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in the final.

Women's Premier League 2025 Squads Delhi Capitals squad

Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Sneha Deepthi, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Shree Charani, Nandini Kashyap, Sarah Bryce, Niki Prasad

Gujarat Giants squad

Bharti Fulmali, Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Priya Mishra, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Sayali Satghare, Tanuja Kanwer, Beth Mooney, Shabnam Shakil, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh, Kashvee Gautam, Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Danielle Gibson, Prakashika Naik

Mumbai Indians squad

Amandeep Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, Sathyamoorty Keerthana, Natalie Sciver, Pooja Vastrakar, Sajeevan Sajana, Yastika Bhatia, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail, Nadine de Klerk, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Akshita Maheshwari

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad

Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana, Asha Shobana, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh, Renuka Singh, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Pramila Rawat, VJ Joshitha, Raghvi Bist, Jagravi Pawar

UP Warriorz squad

Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Vrinda Dinesh, Chamari Athapaththu, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Uma Chetry, Alyssa Healy, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Arushi Goel, Kranti Goud, Alana King

When will WPL 2025 start?

WPL 2025 will start on February 14, 2025. When will the Eliminator be played in WPL 2025? WPL 2025 Eliminator will be played on March 13, 2025.

When will the final of WPL 2025 be played? WPL 2025 final will be played on March 15, 2025.

Which TV channels will live telecast WPL 2025 matches in India?

Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast WPL 2025 matches in India

How to watch the live streaming of WPL matches in India?

Fans can watch the live streaming of WPL 2025 matches on Jio Cinemas.