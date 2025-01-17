Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / WPL 2025 full schedule, format, match timings, squads and live streaming

WPL 2025 full schedule, format, match timings, squads and live streaming

The first six games will be held in Vadodara, after which the tournament will shift to Bengaluru for the next eight matches.

WPL 2025
WPL 2025
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 12:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 will kick off on February 14, marking a one-week delay from its original schedule. The opening match will feature Gujarat Giants facing the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the newly constructed BCA Stadium in Vadodara. As previously reported, Lucknow will join Mumbai and Bengaluru as one of the venues for this season’s matches.
 
The first six games will be held in Vadodara, after which the tournament will shift to Bengaluru for the next eight matches. Lucknow will then host four games before the tournament concludes in Mumbai, where the final leg will take place. Mumbai will also be home to four matches, including the Eliminator on March 13 and the final on March 15, all at the CCI Stadium.  ALSO READ: BCCI lays out strict guidelines for players after Australia debacle   
The WPL 2025 auction, held in December, saw uncapped Indian players making headlines, with Mumbai all-rounder Simran Shaikh fetching the highest bid of INR 1.9 crore (approximately USD 223,000).
 
RCB claimed their maiden WPL title in 2024, defeating Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in the final.
 
  Women's Premier League 2025 Squads  Delhi Capitals squad 
Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Sneha Deepthi, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Shree Charani, Nandini Kashyap, Sarah Bryce, Niki Prasad

Also Read

Mumbai Indians reveal their new jersey ahead of new WPL 2025 season

RCB sign Charlie Dean to replace Sophie Molineux ahead of WPL 2025

BCCI VP Rajiv Shukla reveals new start dates for IPL 2025 and WPL 2025

WPL 2025 auction: Full list of players bought by all five teams with price

WPL 2025 Auction HIGHLIGHTS: Simran and Deandra most expensive with Rs 1.90 and 1.70 CR bids

 
Gujarat Giants squad 
Bharti Fulmali, Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Priya Mishra, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Sayali Satghare, Tanuja Kanwer, Beth Mooney, Shabnam Shakil, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh, Kashvee Gautam, Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Danielle Gibson, Prakashika Naik
 
Mumbai Indians squad 
Amandeep Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, Sathyamoorty Keerthana, Natalie Sciver, Pooja Vastrakar, Sajeevan Sajana, Yastika Bhatia, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail, Nadine de Klerk, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Akshita Maheshwari
 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad 
Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana, Asha Shobana, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh, Renuka Singh, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Pramila Rawat, VJ Joshitha, Raghvi Bist, Jagravi Pawar
 
UP Warriorz squad 
Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Vrinda Dinesh, Chamari Athapaththu, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Uma Chetry, Alyssa Healy, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Arushi Goel, Kranti Goud, Alana King 
Women's Premier League 2025: WPL start date, match timings, live streaming and telecast details
 
When will WPL 2025 start?
 
WPL 2025 will start on February 14, 2025.  When will the Eliminator be played in WPL 2025?  WPL 2025 Eliminator will be played on March 13, 2025.
 
When will the final of WPL 2025 be played?  WPL 2025 final will be played on March 15, 2025.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast WPL 2025 matches in India?
 
Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast WPL 2025 matches in India 
How to watch the live streaming of WPL matches in India? 
Fans can watch the live streaming of WPL 2025 matches on Jio Cinemas.
   
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pakistan vs West Indies LIVE SCORE, 1st Test Day 1: Coin toss to take place at 1:30 PM IST

BCCI lays out strict guidelines for players after Australia debacle

Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test playing 11, match time and live streaming

India A to play 4-day matches against England A ahead of Test series

Tilly Corteen-Coleman: From sibling rivalry to representing England

Topics :Women's Premier LeagueCricketToday News

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story