Karun Nair's exploits nothing short of extraordinary: Sachin Tendulkar

Karun Nair's exploits in the Vijay Hazare Trophy was on Friday termed "nothing short of extraordinary" by batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who urged the Vidarbha skipper to "keep going." Nair has been on a roll in India's premier 50-over domestic competition, averaging a mind-boggling 752 in seven innings after amassing 752 runs with five centuries and one fifty.

"Scoring 752 runs in 7 innings with 5 centuries is nothing short of extraordinary, @karun126," Tendulkar wrote on X.

"Performances like these don't just happen, they come from immense focus and hard work. Keep going strong and make every opportunity count!" he added.

Tendulkar hailed Nair's performance a day before the Ajit Agarkar-led national selection committee meets in Mumbai to pick the Indian squads for the upcoming Champions Trophy and the ODI series against England.

Nair's sensational exploits have powered Vidarbha into the final of the tournament, where they will take on Karnataka here on Saturday.

Tendulkar heaped rich praise on Nair, who is only the second Indian after Virender Sehwag to score a triple century in Tests.