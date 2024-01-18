ICC Under 19 World Cup: India full schedule, live match time, streaming

The Indian Under-19 team, led by Uday Saharan will begin their campaign in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 on Saturday, January 20. They will take on Bangladesh in their first match. Other than Bangladesh and India, Ireland and the United States are the other two teams in Group A.

It is a 16-team tournament and after the group stages, the top three teams from each group will move to the Super Six, which is the next round. Over here two groups of six teams each will be formed and the top two teams from the two groups will move to the Semi-Final. India are the defending champions and have won the tournament a record five times.

India’s schedule at the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024

Match Number Team 1 Team 2 Venue Date Time (IST) 3 India Bangladesh Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein 20 January 13:30 15 India Ireland Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein 25 Janauary 13:30 23 India USA Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein 28 January 13:30

ICC Under-19 World Cup, India’s live streaming and telecast: When and Where to watch

When will India’s Under-19 World Cup begin?

India’s Under-19 World Cup will begin on Saturday, January 19, 2024.

What will be the venue of the Indian Under-19 team at the ICC U-19 World Cup?

All the group-stage matches of the India Under-19 team will be played at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein in the ICC Under-19 World Cup.

At what time will the India matches begin in the ICC Under-19 World Cup according to Indian Standard Time?

All the matches of the Indian Under-19 team will begin at 1:30 PM according to Indian Standard Time.

At what time will the live toss take place during India's matches at the Under-19 World Cup?

The live toss in India’s Under-19 matches will take place at 1:00 pm IST at the ICC Under-19 World Cup.