ICC Women's World Cup 2025: England vs Sri Lanka playing 11, live streaming

England Women have made an impressive start to their World Cup campaign, securing two consecutive victories to place themselves second on the points table with four points.

ENG vs SL
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 10:57 AM IST
Match 12 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 will see England Women (ENG W) face off against Sri Lanka Women (SL W) at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday, October 11.
 
England Women have made an impressive start to their World Cup campaign, securing two consecutive victories to place themselves second on the points table with four points. Buoyed by a strong track record against Sri Lanka, Heather Knight’s side will aim to extend their winning momentum and strengthen their position in the tournament.
 
In contrast, Sri Lanka Women have endured a difficult start. They were defeated by India in their opening fixture, and their second game against Australia was washed out, resulting in both sides sharing a point. Led by Chamari Athapaththu, Sri Lanka is still searching for its first win of the competition. With home advantage in Colombo, they’ll hope to bounce back and put up a competitive performance against a confident England side.
 
As the tournament progresses, both teams will be eager to make a statement, with England looking to maintain form and Sri Lanka aiming for a turnaround.
 
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: England Women vs Sri Lanka Women playing 11
 
England Women Playing 11: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones(w), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell
 
Sri Lanka Women Playing 11: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera  Check IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here
 
England Women vs Sri Lanka Women: Head-to-head in WODIs
 
Total matches played: 20
ENG Women won: 17
SL Women won: 1
No result/tied: 2
 
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: England Women vs Sri Lanka Women full squad
 
England Women’s squad: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Heather Knight, Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell, Em Arlott, Sarah Glenn, Alice Capsey, Emma Lamb
 
Sri Lanka Women’s squad: Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Kavisha Dilhari, Dewmi Vihanga, Achini Kulasuriya, Udeshika Prabodhani, Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Nilakshi de Silva, Sugandika Kumari, Imesha Dulani
 
ICC Women's World Cup 2025:  England Women vs Sri Lanka Women live streaming and telecast details
 
When will the England Women vs Sri Lanka Women match take place in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025?
England Women will go toe-to-toe with Sri Lanka Women in Match 10 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Saturday, October 11.
 
What will be the venue for the England Women vs Sri Lanka Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on October 11?
The match between England Women and Sri Lanka Women will take place at the BR Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.
 
What time will the toss take place for the England Women vs Sri Lanka Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match?
The toss for the England Women vs Sri Lanka Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at 2:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the England Women vs Sri Lanka Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match be bowled?
The England Women vs Sri Lanka Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will begin at 3 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the England Women vs Sri Lanka Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in India?
The live telecast of the England Women vs Sri Lanka Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the England Women vs Sri Lanka Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in India?
The live streaming of the England Women vs Sri Lanka Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India.

Topics :England cricket teamSri Lanka cricket team

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

