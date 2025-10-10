IND vs WI 2nd Test: Jaiswal's majestic ton powers India to 318-2 on Day 1

On a placid, batting-friendly surface at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Yashasvi Jaiswal blended composure with authority to steer India to 318 for 2 at stumps on Day 1 of the second Test against the West Indies. The left-hander made full use of the easy conditions to craft an unbeaten 173, reaching his seventh Test century in just 145 balls, laced with 16 fours — but, uncharacteristically, not a single six despite the short boundaries at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground.

Jaiswal first shared a 58-run stand with KL Rahul (38 off 54) before stitching a commanding 193-run partnership with B Sai Sudharsan (87 off 165). At stumps, he was unbeaten alongside skipper Shubman Gill, as India closed the day in complete control.

Why this story matters For Jaiswal, this knock adds yet another glowing chapter to his rapidly evolving Test career. The 23-year-old has now crossed fifty or more 19 times in 26 Tests, underscoring his remarkable consistency and maturity at the top of the order. It was also a day of consolidation for India after a steady start. On a surface offering little to the bowlers, the home side’s disciplined approach ensured they capitalised fully after Rahul’s dismissal in the first session, never allowing the West Indies an opening. Jaiswal later moved serenely to 150 off just 224 balls, reaffirming his appetite for big scores. Remarkably, five of his seven Test centuries have been 150 or more, and all three of his home hundreds have crossed that mark.

Session 1: Rahul’s bright start cut short by Warrican’s brilliance India’s openers began cautiously, weathering the early overs from Jayden Seales and Anderson Phillip, who bowled economically but failed to exploit the new ball. The pair added 58 runs before KL Rahul fell to a moment of misjudgment against Jomel Warrican. Rahul looked fluent, striking five fours and a six, including a commanding pull off Khary Pierre over deep mid-wicket. Yet, just as he looked set for a big one, Warrican deceived him with a delivery that held its line and bounced sharply. Rahul, advancing down the track, was beaten in flight, and Tevin Imlach completed a sharp stumping.

Jaiswal, meanwhile, looked solid in defence and alert around his off-stump. A steer between gully and point drew applause, while a straight drive off Phillip oozed timing. His patience early on — leaving deliveries outside off and resisting expansive strokes — set the tone for the rest of his innings. At lunch, India were 94 for 1, with Jaiswal (40) and Sudharsan (16) at the crease. Session 2: Jaiswal dominates, Sudharsan flourishes If the morning belonged to restraint, the afternoon was pure control. India added 126 runs in 30 overs without taking undue risk. Jaiswal reached his seventh Test hundred, his celebration — a kiss to the helmet badge followed by a heart gesture — reflecting both pride and joy.

It was another clinical display from a batter already making history. Only one Indian has scored more Test hundreds before turning 24, and only Graeme Smith matched his tally as a Test opener at that age. Sudharsan, at No. 3, justified the team’s faith with an assured 87, his second Test fifty. He capitalised on loose deliveries, driving and cutting with authority. A streak of fortune came when he was dropped on 71, his only false shot in an otherwise flawless 107-ball stay. His poise and placement stood out, marking his innings as one of maturity rather than aggression.

The West Indian attack lost discipline after lunch, leaking runs at a rapid rate. Almost every over offered a boundary ball, and India plundered 81 runs in the first hour of the session. By tea, they had moved to 175 for 1 in 45 overs, with both batters well set. Session 3: Sudharsan falls short of maiden Test ton In the final session of Day 1, Sudharsan registered his highest individual Test score of 87 runs in his nascent Test career. The southpaw failed to score his maiden century as he was caught on backfoot while playing a good length delivery against Jomel Warrican, who trapped 23-year-old in front of wicket.