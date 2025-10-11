Yashasvi Jaiswal misses 3rd double ton after great mix-up with captain Gill

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 10:08 AM IST
At the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Yashasvi Jaiswal seemed destined to script another record-breaking performance — his third Test double century — on Day 2 of the second Test against the West Indies. But what could have been another monumental innings ended in heartbreak after a tragic mix-up with captain Shubman Gill.
The mix-up that ended brilliance
It was only the second over of the morning when Jaiswal, batting on 175, drove Jayden Seales wide of mid-off and instinctively set off for a quick single. Gill, momentarily ball-watching, turned too late and appeared hesitant to respond. By the time he reacted, Jaiswal was already halfway down the pitch — and stranded. Check India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 2 live score and match updates here
The young opener tried to scramble back, but the throw came in swiftly to the keeper’s end. Tevin Imlach gathered and broke the stumps, catching Jaiswal well short of his crease.
A moment of confusion and agony
Replays showed just how close the moment was. Imlach nearly fumbled the ball while dislodging the bails — it slipped from his gloves but, crucially, remained in contact long enough for the dismissal to stand. On-field umpire Richard Illingworth didn’t refer it upstairs, though the fine margins would have made for an anxious check.
Jaiswal, visibly distraught, could barely bring himself to leave the field. His slow, reluctant walk back spoke volumes. The 23-year-old had been in complete control until that moment, dominating the West Indian bowlers with precision and poise.
Frustration and reflection
It was clear that the left-hander was frustrated — both at the unfortunate dismissal and at his partner’s hesitation. Gill, with his back turned throughout the call, didn’t respond in time. In an ideal world, a striker’s call would be backed instinctively by his partner. But in this case, hesitation proved costly.
Jaiswal’s dismissal for 175 — his first score between 100 and 200 at home — ended an innings that was equal parts elegance and endurance. He had been on course for yet another double century, having already joined an elite list of Indian openers for sheer consistency and volume of runs. After Day 1's play, India assistant coach Sitansu Kotak revealed how Jaiswal was determined to score big after missing out in the first Test. "On the eve of the second Test, Jaiswal felt he had missed out on a big innings, so he approached it well today (Friday). I think it was brilliant," Kotal further added.
Players with the Most Double Centuries for India
Virat Kohli – 7
Virender Sehwag – 6
Sachin Tendulkar – 6
Rahul Dravid – 5
Sunil Gavaskar – 4
Cheteshwar Pujara – 3
Vinod Kambli – 2
Mayank Agarwal – 2
Yashasvi Jaiswal – 2
Dilip Sardesai – 2
Wasim Jaffer – 2
Vinoo Mankad – 2
VVS Laxman – 2
At the time of his dismissal, India were 325 for 3, well in control but carrying the sting of what might have been — a moment of miscommunication that denied one of India’s brightest young talents another entry in the record books.
