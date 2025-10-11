Yashasvi Jaiswal misses 3rd double ton after great mix-up with captain Gill

At the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Yashasvi Jaiswal seemed destined to script another record-breaking performance — his third Test double century — on Day 2 of the second Test against the West Indies. But what could have been another monumental innings ended in heartbreak after a tragic mix-up with captain Shubman Gill.

The mix-up that ended brilliance

It was only the second over of the morning when Jaiswal, batting on 175, drove Jayden Seales wide of mid-off and instinctively set off for a quick single. Gill, momentarily ball-watching, turned too late and appeared hesitant to respond. By the time he reacted, Jaiswal was already halfway down the pitch — and stranded.

The young opener tried to scramble back, but the throw came in swiftly to the keeper’s end. Tevin Imlach gathered and broke the stumps, catching Jaiswal well short of his crease.

A moment of confusion and agony

Replays showed just how close the moment was. Imlach nearly fumbled the ball while dislodging the bails — it slipped from his gloves but, crucially, remained in contact long enough for the dismissal to stand. On-field umpire Richard Illingworth didn’t refer it upstairs, though the fine margins would have made for an anxious check.

Jaiswal, visibly distraught, could barely bring himself to leave the field. His slow, reluctant walk back spoke volumes. The 23-year-old had been in complete control until that moment, dominating the West Indian bowlers with precision and poise.