Sachin Tendulkar launches sportswear and athleisure brand Ten X You

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has entered the sportswear and athleisure space with a brand called “TEN x YOU”, which includes footwear and apparel, and a special line dedicated to cricket.

TEN x YOU is a Bengaluru-headquartered brand cofounded by Karthik Gurumurthy, Karan Arora, and Tendulkar, with backing from Peak XV (Part of SurgeXI Co-Hort) and Whiteboard Capital.

“Sport has given me everything, discipline, purpose, and a deep sense of joy that I still carry with me. Over time, I’ve seen how play can truly transform lives, not just for athletes but also for anyone who chooses to move, express, and discover their potential. That’s what inspired me to build TEN x YOU. I wanted to create a brand that makes play accessible to everyone, where performance meets comfort, and where design is rooted in real, lived experience. TEN x YOU is all about encouraging India to embrace an active, playful lifestyle once again. Because for me, no matter how far life takes you, one thing should never change: you should never stop playing,” Tendulkar told Business Standard.

Gurumurthy explained that the brand follows a strategy of winning in a sport, and for TEN x YOU, the sport is cricket. Its shoes are priced in the range of ₹5,000-6,000, and its cricket-specific footwear will sell at ₹9,000. Apparel is in the range of ₹1,200-1,800. “A lot of technology has gone into the stability of the products, etc. And those features are what we will democratise eventually in all the lifestyle range of products,” he said. While the brand is starting in India, it will first continue in the direct-to-consumer format to cater to its customers before it opens its first store, which the founders intend to do six months later.