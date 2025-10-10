Home / Cricket / News / Sachin Tendulkar launches sportswear and athleisure brand Ten X You

Sachin Tendulkar launches sportswear and athleisure brand Ten X You

The Bengaluru-based brand offers cricket-specific footwear and lifestyle apparel, marking the cricket legend's foray into India's booming athleisure market

Sachin Tendulkar
TEN x YOU is also partnering with cricket academies where budding players train, to sell its cricket-specific footwear and apparel. | File Image
Sharleen Dsouza
Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 9:32 PM IST
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has entered the sportswear and athleisure space with a brand called “TEN x YOU”, which includes footwear and apparel, and a special line dedicated to cricket.
 
TEN x YOU is a Bengaluru-headquartered brand cofounded by Karthik Gurumurthy, Karan Arora, and Tendulkar, with backing from Peak XV (Part of SurgeXI Co-Hort) and Whiteboard Capital.
 
“Sport has given me everything, discipline, purpose, and a deep sense of joy that I still carry with me. Over time, I’ve seen how play can truly transform lives, not just for athletes but also for anyone who chooses to move, express, and discover their potential. That’s what inspired me to build TEN x YOU. I wanted to create a brand that makes play accessible to everyone, where performance meets comfort, and where design is rooted in real, lived experience. TEN x YOU is all about encouraging India to embrace an active, playful lifestyle once again. Because for me, no matter how far life takes you, one thing should never change: you should never stop playing,” Tendulkar told Business Standard.
 
Gurumurthy explained that the brand follows a strategy of winning in a sport, and for TEN x YOU, the sport is cricket. Its shoes are priced in the range of ₹5,000-6,000, and its cricket-specific footwear will sell at ₹9,000. Apparel is in the range of ₹1,200-1,800.
 
“A lot of technology has gone into the stability of the products, etc. And those features are what we will democratise eventually in all the lifestyle range of products,” he said.
 
While the brand is starting in India, it will first continue in the direct-to-consumer format to cater to its customers before it opens its first store, which the founders intend to do six months later.
 
Gurumurthy said the brand is also tying up with academies, where budding cricketers are currently training, to sell its products that are specific to the sport.
 
While the brand is focused on cricket and lifestyle at the moment, Gurumurthy said it will also cater to other sports segments over a period of time — which could include Pickleball and training.
 
The brand is looking to grow overseas as well in the next 12-18 months. While Gurumurthy did not elaborate on which markets it will look to expand into, he said: “I think there's a lot of interest even today from West Asia. There's a lot of interest from the UK too, but I don't want to rush into it. I just want to demonstrate the product market fit in India first. After that we'll start expanding over there. But you should definitely see that happening in the next 12-18 months.”

Cricket News Sachin Tendulkar sportswear brands

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 8:32 PM IST

