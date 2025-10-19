ICC Women's World Cup 2025: IND-W vs ENG-W playing 11, live streaming

India face a must-win clash against unbeaten England in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Match 20 at the Holkar Stadium today, desperate to revive their campaign after consecutive defeats to South Africa and Australia. With their five-bowler strategy proving ineffective, India are expected to rethink their combination and bring in a sixth bowling option, possibly recalling pacer Renuka Singh to add variety and relieve pressure on young Kranti Gaud. The middle order’s form remains a concern, with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues struggling for consistency. Openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal, however, showed promise with fluent fifties against Australia and will need to convert starts into big scores.

England, on the other hand, sit comfortably in the top half of the table but remain vulnerable after suffering batting collapses against Bangladesh and Pakistan. Their disciplined bowling, led by Sophie Ecclestone—who is recovering from illness—has been their saving grace. With Holkar's pitch expected to assist batters, India's fortunes may depend on how effectively they balance aggression with control in this high-stakes encounter. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India Women vs England Women playing 11 India Women playing 11 (probable): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani

England Women playing 11 (probable): Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Em Arlott, Linsey Smith India Women vs England Women: Head-to-head in WODIs Total Matches Played: 79

India Women Won: 36

England Women Won: 41

No Result/Tied: 2 ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India Women vs England Women full squad India Women’s squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Uma Chetry

England Women’s squad: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Em Arlott, Linsey Smith, Lauren Filer, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Lauren Bell, Sophie Ecclestone ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India Women vs England Women live streaming and telecast details When will the India Women vs England Women match take place in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025? India Women will go toe-to-toe with England Women in Match 20 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Sunday, October 19. What will be the venue for the India Women vs England Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on October 19?

The match between India Women and England Women will take place at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. What time will the toss take place for the India Women vs England Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match? The toss for the India Women vs England Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at 2:30 PM IST. What time will the first ball of the India Women vs England Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match be bowled? The India Women vs England Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will begin at 3 PM IST.