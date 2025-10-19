India vs Australia 1st ODI weather updates: Perth rain forecast today

Shubman Gill-led Team India and Mitchell Marsh-led Team Australia are all set to kickstart their three-match ODI series in Perth today. The match is a highly anticipated one among fans as it will mark the debut of Shubman Gill as India’s permanent ODI skipper, while it will also be the first international match for Indian batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in seven months. However, while both teams and fans are eagerly waiting for a healthy, competitive match today, the rain gods seem to have other plans in mind.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATE 1st ODI According to the latest weather report from Perth, there is a high chance of rain throughout the day, which can play spoilsport in the match and wash it away partially or completely.

India vs Australia 1st ODI hourly weather report According to AccuWeather.com, Perth is likely to have fluctuating rain chances throughout Sunday. At 10 AM (7:30 AM IST), there is a 49 per cent chance of rain, followed by 47 per cent at 11 AM (8:30 AM IST). Around 12 PM (9:30 AM IST), the precipitation probability increases slightly to 51 per cent, before easing to 25 per cent by 1 PM (10:30 AM IST). Between 2 PM and 3 PM (11:30 AM–12:30 PM IST), the rain chances drop further to 20 per cent, holding steady through 4 PM and 5 PM (1:30–2:30 PM IST). By 6 PM (3:30 PM IST), the likelihood of rain edges up again to 25 per cent, then climbs noticeably to 47 per cent by 7 PM (4:30 PM IST).

Showers are most likely around 8 PM (5:30 PM IST) with a 51 per cent chance of rain, before slightly reducing to 47 per cent at 9 PM (6:30 PM IST). As the night progresses, precipitation chances fall to 19 per cent around 10–11 PM (7:30–8:30 PM IST), suggesting clearer skies late in the evening. Both skippers on wicket conditions Both Indian and Australian skippers talked about Perth’s wicket conditions while addressing the media in the pre-match press conference on Saturday. The Aussie skipper Mitchell Marsh said that Perth is historically a bowler-friendly wicket and they will try to take early advantage with the ball. But he also said that if a team can play the first 10 overs nicely, a high-scoring game could be on the cards.