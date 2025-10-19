Home / Cricket / News / India vs Australia 1st ODI weather updates: Perth rain forecast today

India vs Australia 1st ODI weather updates: Perth rain forecast today

According to the latest weather report from Perth, there is a high chance of rain throughout the day, which can play spoilsport in the match and wash it away partially or completely

India vs Australia 1st ODI hourly weather report
India vs Australia 1st ODI hourly weather report
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 7:54 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shubman Gill-led Team India and Mitchell Marsh-led Team Australia are all set to kickstart their three-match ODI series in Perth today. The match is a highly anticipated one among fans as it will mark the debut of Shubman Gill as India’s permanent ODI skipper, while it will also be the first international match for Indian batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in seven months. However, while both teams and fans are eagerly waiting for a healthy, competitive match today, the rain gods seem to have other plans in mind.
 
According to the latest weather report from Perth, there is a high chance of rain throughout the day, which can play spoilsport in the match and wash it away partially or completely. 

India vs Australia 1st ODI hourly weather report

According to AccuWeather.com, Perth is likely to have fluctuating rain chances throughout Sunday. At 10 AM (7:30 AM IST), there is a 49 per cent chance of rain, followed by 47 per cent at 11 AM (8:30 AM IST). Around 12 PM (9:30 AM IST), the precipitation probability increases slightly to 51 per cent, before easing to 25 per cent by 1 PM (10:30 AM IST).
 
Between 2 PM and 3 PM (11:30 AM–12:30 PM IST), the rain chances drop further to 20 per cent, holding steady through 4 PM and 5 PM (1:30–2:30 PM IST). By 6 PM (3:30 PM IST), the likelihood of rain edges up again to 25 per cent, then climbs noticeably to 47 per cent by 7 PM (4:30 PM IST).
 
Showers are most likely around 8 PM (5:30 PM IST) with a 51 per cent chance of rain, before slightly reducing to 47 per cent at 9 PM (6:30 PM IST). As the night progresses, precipitation chances fall to 19 per cent around 10–11 PM (7:30–8:30 PM IST), suggesting clearer skies late in the evening.

Both skippers on wicket conditions

Both Indian and Australian skippers talked about Perth’s wicket conditions while addressing the media in the pre-match press conference on Saturday. The Aussie skipper Mitchell Marsh said that Perth is historically a bowler-friendly wicket and they will try to take early advantage with the ball. But he also said that if a team can play the first 10 overs nicely, a high-scoring game could be on the cards.
 
Indian skipper Shubman Gill, on the other hand, mentioned that Perth offers a good wicket for an ODI game and decided not to reveal any more of his game plan for his debut ODI as India’s captain.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India vs Australia Head-to-Head stats in ODI cricket over the years

Mohd Shami responds to ODI snub with fiery Ranji Trophy performance

PCB confirms tri-series will start on time despite Afghanistan pulling out

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: NZ-W vs PAK-W playing 11, live streaming

Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI live match time and streaming details

Topics :Cricket NewsIndia vs AustraliaIndia cricket teamAustralia cricket team

First Published: Oct 19 2025 | 7:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story