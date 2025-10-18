Mohd Shami responds to ODI snub with fiery Ranji Trophy performance

India pacer Mohammed Shami made headlines on two fronts this week, first for firing back at BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar over his omission from the upcoming ODI series against Australia, and second for delivering a match-winning performance in the Ranji Trophy.

Shami Hits Back at Selectors Over Australia ODI Snub

The controversy began when Ajit Agarkar said the selectors had no update on Shami’s fitness during the squad selection. Shami, however, dismissed the comments with a pointed response.

"Let him say whatever he wants. You have seen how I bowled. It is all in front of your eyes," Shami said after the Ranji Trophy match, indirectly questioning the selectors' transparency.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia Head-to-Head stats in ODI cricket over the years Agarkar, speaking at the NDTV World Summit 2025, maintained that Shami would have been in contention if he was deemed fit. The fast bowler, who hasn’t featured in India’s recent white-ball plans, reinforced his point with a fiery spell for Bengal in domestic cricket. Match-Winning Spell Propels Bengal to Victory In a dominant performance, Mohammed Shami picked up 4 for 38 to guide Bengal to a comfortable eight-wicket win over Uttarakhand in a Ranji Trophy Group C clash at Eden Gardens. Uttarakhand resumed Day 4 at 165 for 2, but Shami’s disciplined pace bowling rattled the middle and lower order. He first removed captain Kunal Chandela (72) leg-before, then cleaned up Abhay Negi, Janmejay Joshi, and Rajan Kumar in a post-lunch burst.

Uttarakhand collapsed from 173 for 2 to 265 all out. Prashant Chopra top-scored with 82. Shami’s teammates Akash Deep and Ishan Porel took two wickets apiece. In response, Bengal chased the 156-run target with ease, finishing at 156/2 in just 29.3 overs. Captain Abhimanyu Easwaran remained unbeaten on 71, while Sudip Gharami added a quick 46. With this win, Bengal secured six points and strengthened their position in the group standings. Services Dominate, Assam Hold on for Draw In Delhi, Services registered a commanding innings-and-20-run victory over Tripura. Arjun Sharma starred with the ball, taking 5/42 as Tripura were bowled out for 163 in their second innings while following on.