ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan head-to-head stats in ODIs

India Women (IND W) will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan Women (PAK W) in Match 6 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, set to be played on Sunday, October 5, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.While this fixture has been a one-sided affair over the years, the recent rivalry between the two nations makes the encounter a bit more anticipated than before.

India began their World Cup campaign on a high note with a commanding 59-run win over Sri Lanka. After being sent in to bat, the Indian side put up a strong total of 269/8, powered by key innings from Pratika Rawal (37), Harleen Deol (48), Deepti Sharma (53), and Amanjot Kaur (57). Sri Lanka’s Inoka Ranaweera impressed with four wickets. Rain briefly interrupted the game, reducing it to 47 overs, but India’s bowlers rose to the occasion and dismissed Sri Lanka for 211, earning a comfortable win via the DLS method under Harmanpreet Kaur’s leadership.

Pakistan, meanwhile, struggled in their opener, falling to a seven-wicket defeat against Bangladesh. Their batters faltered, managing just 129 runs. Bangladesh chased the target with ease, led by an unbeaten half-century from Rubya Haider, handing Nigar Sultana’s team a disappointing start. India Women vs Pakistan women: Head-to-Head stats in WODIs Total Matches Played: 11 India Women Won: 11 Pakistan Women Won: 0 No Result: 0 IND W vs PAK W match results in WODIs 1. India Women vs Pakistan Women – March 6, 2022 (Mount Maunganui) Result: India Women won by 107 runs In the 2022 World Cup clash, India posted 244/7, powered by Smriti Mandhana and Pooja Vastrakar’s fifties. Pakistan were bundled out for 137, as Rajeshwari Gayakwad picked up 4 wickets, sealing a dominant 107-run victory.

2. India Women vs Pakistan Women – July 2, 2017 (Derby) Result: India Women won by 95 runs In a group-stage World Cup encounter, India made 169/9 with valuable runs from Punam Raut and Sushma Verma. Ekta Bisht then ripped through Pakistan's batting line-up, claiming 5/18 as Pakistan folded for 74. 3. India Women vs Pakistan Women – February 19, 2017 (Colombo - PSS) Result: India Women won by 7 wickets During the Women’s Asia Cup, Pakistan managed 67 runs, with Ekta Bisht again shining (5/8). India chased it down with ease in 22.3 overs, losing just three wickets.

4. India Women vs Pakistan Women – February 7, 2013 (Cuttack) Result: India Women won by 6 wickets In the ICC Women’s World Cup 2013, Pakistan were restricted to 192. India chased the target in 46 overs, with Thirush Kamini and Harmanpreet Kaur contributing solid knocks. 5. India Women vs Pakistan Women – March 7, 2009 (Bowral) Result: India Women won by 10 wickets India bowled out Pakistan for just 57 runs. Openers Anjum Chopra and Mithali Raj comfortably chased it down in under 12 overs without losing a wicket. 6. India Women vs Pakistan Women – May 9, 2008 (Dambulla)

Result: India Women won by 207 runs India racked up 275/4, led by Mithali Raj’s century. Pakistan crumbled for just 68 in reply, as Indian bowlers dominated to secure one of their biggest wins in the rivalry. 7. India Women vs Pakistan Women – May 5, 2008 (Kurunegala) Result: India Women won by 182 runs Batting first, India scored 250+, with the top order firing. Pakistan faltered again, getting bowled out cheaply as Indian bowlers maintained full control throughout. 8. India Women vs Pakistan Women – December 19, 2006 (Jaipur) Result: India Women won by 103 runs

India posted a strong total after batting first, and disciplined bowling saw Pakistan all out well short of the target, securing another comprehensive win. 9. India Women vs Pakistan Women – December 13, 2006 (Jaipur) Result: India Women won by 80 runs In their first ODI meeting on Indian soil, India batted solidly and set a defendable total. Pakistan, despite a few starts, couldn’t keep up with the chase. 10. Pakistan Women vs India Women – January 2, 2006 (Karachi) Result: India Women won by 10 wickets Pakistan were dismissed for a low score. Indian openers easily chased the target without losing a wicket, wrapping up the match swiftly.