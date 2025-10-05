Bowlers shine as Vidarbha thrash Rest of India to secure Irani Cup 2025

ALSO READ: Harmanpreet, Sana avoid handshake as No-Handshake row continues to simmer Vidarbha continued their remarkable record in the Irani Cup, registering their third consecutive title triumph with a commanding 93-run victory over Rest of India in Nagpur on Sunday. Chasing a stiff target of 361 on the final day, Rest of India were bundled out for 267 in the second session despite a spirited 92 from young Delhi batter Yash Dhull. The Vidarbha bowling unit, led by left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey and seamer Yash Thakur, delivered when it mattered most, ensuring their team maintained a flawless record in the competition. While Dhull and Manav Suthar briefly revived hopes with a century stand, Vidarbha’s relentless attack proved decisive. With Atharva Taide’s all-round contributions also standing out, Vidarbha ended the contest as deserving champions.

Dubey and Thakur dismantle Rest of India The bowling pair of Harsh Dubey (4/73) and Yash Thakur (2/47) were the architects of Vidarbha’s triumph, sharing the bulk of wickets in the second innings. Both bowlers finished with six scalps apiece across the match, repeatedly breaking partnerships and applying pressure. The Rest side had slipped to 133 for six in the first session before Dhull and Suthar staged a recovery. However, Thakur removed Dhull in dramatic fashion, caught brilliantly by Atharva Taide on the deep third-man boundary. Heated exchange mars Dhull’s dismissal Dhull’s wicket triggered not just Rest’s collapse but also some unsavoury scenes. After Dhull was dismissed, he and Thakur engaged in a heated exchange, almost leading to a physical confrontation. The umpires and Vidarbha players intervened swiftly to separate the duo. Thakur struck again immediately, castling Akash Deep, before Dubey applied the finishing touch to seal the contest.