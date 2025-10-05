Home / Cricket / News / Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 live match time and streaming details

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 live match time and streaming details

Live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 Playing 11
Aditya Kaushik
Oct 05 2025 | 2:22 PM IST
Bangladesh and Afghanistan clash in the third and final T20I of the series at Sharjah, with Bangladesh already holding an unassailable 2-0 lead. The visitors have displayed excellent balance, winning both previous matches with efficient chases and targeting Afghanistan’s vulnerable bowling attack at the death. Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain and Nurul Hasan have been game-changers for Bangladesh, who now eye a clean sweep in the UAE. Afghanistan, meanwhile, have struggled with consistency, especially in batting and death bowling, and will be fighting for pride in the final match.
 
The Sharjah pitch has aided spinners and kept batters cautious, so runs will be hard-earned. Expect Afghanistan to bring aggression and Bangladesh to push for a dominant finish to the series.
 

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 Playing 11

Afghanistan Playing 11 (Probable): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik.
 
Bangladesh Playing 11 (Probable): Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Jaker Ali (w/c), Nurul Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

Squads:

Bangladesh Squad: Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali (w/c), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed.
 
Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Ishaq, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Bashir Ahmad, Abdullah Ahmadzai.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I live telecast and streaming details

When does the AFG vs BAN 3rd T20 match take place? 
The 3rd T20 between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be played on Sunday, 5 October 2025.
 
What is the venue of the AFG vs BAN 3rd T20 match? 
The match will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE.
 
At what time will the live toss for the AFG vs BAN 3rd T20 take place? 
The toss for the AFG vs BAN 3rd T20 match will take place at 8 PM IST.
 
At what time will the AFG vs BAN 3rd T20 match begin? 
The first ball of the AFG vs BAN 3rd T20 match is scheduled for 8:30 PM IST.
 
Which TV channel will live telecast the AFG vs BAN 3rd T20 match in India? 
The live telecast of the AFG vs BAN 3rd T20 match will not be available in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the AFG vs BAN 3rd T20 match in India? 
Live streaming of the AFG vs BAN 3rd T20 match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

Topics :Afghanistan cricket teamBangladesh cricket teamT20 cricket

First Published: Oct 05 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

