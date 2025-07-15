Home / Cricket / News / ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up matches full schedule, time & streaming

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up matches full schedule, time & streaming

Hosts India will take on England in the first warm-up match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 on September 25

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up matches full schedule
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up matches full schedule
Aditya Kaushik Nee Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 5:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 is fast approaching, as all the participating teams gear up to secure the ultimate prize in women’s cricket. But before the start of the league stage of the tournament on September 30, the ICC has released the schedule for the nine warm-up matches to be played between September 25 and September 28.
 
Since the 2025 Women’s World Cup is hosted by both India and Sri Lanka, the warm-up matches will also be played in both countries at the same time. The warm-up matches will begin with four fixtures on the opening day. Hosts India will take on England—the 2017 finalists—at the BCCI Centre of Excellence 1, while South Africa face New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka meet arch-rivals Pakistan at the Colombo Cricket Club, and Bangladesh will play against a Sri Lanka ‘A’ side at the R. Premadasa Stadium. 
 
Defending champions Australia will not feature on the first day but will begin their campaign with a high-voltage warm-up against England on September 27 at the same BCCI facility. Two more matches are scheduled on that day, followed by the final round of warm-up games on September 28.
 
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up matches: Venues 
Venues in India:
  • M. Chinnaswamy Stadium – Bengaluru
  • BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 Ground – Bengaluru
Venues in Sri Lanka:
  • R. Premadasa Stadium – Colombo
  • Colombo Cricket Club Ground – Colombo
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up matches: Full schedule 
Date City Fixture Venue Time
25 Sept Bengaluru India vs England BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 Ground 3:30 PM IST
25 Sept Bengaluru South Africa vs New Zealand M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 3:30 PM IST
25 Sept Colombo Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Colombo Cricket Club 3:30 PM IST
25 Sept Colombo Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ‘A’ R. Premadasa Stadium 3:30 PM IST
27 Sept Bengaluru Australia vs England BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 Ground 3:30 PM IST
27 Sept Bengaluru India vs New Zealand M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 3:30 PM IST
27 Sept Colombo Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Colombo Cricket Club 3:30 PM IST
28 Sept Bengaluru South Africa vs India ‘A’ BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 Ground 3:30 PM IST
28 Sept Colombo Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ‘A’ Colombo Cricket Club 3:30 PM IST

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up matches: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the warm-up matches for ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 begin? 
The warm-up matches for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 will begin on September 25.
 
Who will play in the first warm-up match of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025? 
Hosts India will take on England in the first warm-up match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 on September 25.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 warm-up matches in India? 
The live telecast of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 warm-up matches will be on Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 warm-up matches in India? 
The live streaming of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 warm-up matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Who is Liam Dawson? Spinner replacing Bashir for ENG vs IND 4th Test

ENG vs IND: England name replacement for injured spinner Shoaib Bashir

England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir ruled out of India Tests due to injury

Rohit, Kohli and now Siraj: Top three heartbreaking India cricket moments

Vaughan says Gill lacked usual calmness and technical precision at Lord's

Topics :ICC Women's World CupICC World CupIndia cricket teamAustralia cricket teamSri Lanka cricket teamNew Zealand cricket teamPakistan cricket teamEngland cricket team

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story