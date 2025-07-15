ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up matches full schedule, time & streaming

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 is fast approaching, as all the participating teams gear up to secure the ultimate prize in women’s cricket. But before the start of the league stage of the tournament on September 30, the ICC has released the schedule for the nine warm-up matches to be played between September 25 and September 28.

Since the 2025 Women's World Cup is hosted by both India and Sri Lanka, the warm-up matches will also be played in both countries at the same time. The warm-up matches will begin with four fixtures on the opening day. Hosts India will take on England—the 2017 finalists—at the BCCI Centre of Excellence 1, while South Africa face New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka meet arch-rivals Pakistan at the Colombo Cricket Club, and Bangladesh will play against a Sri Lanka 'A' side at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

Defending champions Australia will not feature on the first day but will begin their campaign with a high-voltage warm-up against England on September 27 at the same BCCI facility. Two more matches are scheduled on that day, followed by the final round of warm-up games on September 28. ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up matches: Venues Venues in India: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium – Bengaluru

BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 Ground – Bengaluru Venues in Sri Lanka: R. Premadasa Stadium – Colombo

Colombo Cricket Club Ground – Colombo ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up matches: Full schedule Date City Fixture Venue Time 25 Sept Bengaluru India vs England BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 Ground 3:30 PM IST 25 Sept Bengaluru South Africa vs New Zealand M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 3:30 PM IST 25 Sept Colombo Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Colombo Cricket Club 3:30 PM IST 25 Sept Colombo Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ‘A’ R. Premadasa Stadium 3:30 PM IST 27 Sept Bengaluru Australia vs England BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 Ground 3:30 PM IST 27 Sept Bengaluru India vs New Zealand M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 3:30 PM IST 27 Sept Colombo Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Colombo Cricket Club 3:30 PM IST 28 Sept Bengaluru South Africa vs India ‘A’ BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 Ground 3:30 PM IST 28 Sept Colombo Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ‘A’ Colombo Cricket Club 3:30 PM IST

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up matches: Live streaming and telecast details