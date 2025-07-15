ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up matches full schedule, time & streaming

- M. Chinnaswamy Stadium – Bengaluru
- BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 Ground – Bengaluru
- R. Premadasa Stadium – Colombo
- Colombo Cricket Club Ground – Colombo
|Date
|City
|Fixture
|Venue
|Time
|25 Sept
|Bengaluru
|India vs England
|BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 Ground
|3:30 PM IST
|25 Sept
|Bengaluru
|South Africa vs New Zealand
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
|3:30 PM IST
|25 Sept
|Colombo
|Sri Lanka vs Pakistan
|Colombo Cricket Club
|3:30 PM IST
|25 Sept
|Colombo
|Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ‘A’
|R. Premadasa Stadium
|3:30 PM IST
|27 Sept
|Bengaluru
|Australia vs England
|BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 Ground
|3:30 PM IST
|27 Sept
|Bengaluru
|India vs New Zealand
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
|3:30 PM IST
|27 Sept
|Colombo
|Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
|Colombo Cricket Club
|3:30 PM IST
|28 Sept
|Bengaluru
|South Africa vs India ‘A’
|BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 Ground
|3:30 PM IST
|28 Sept
|Colombo
|Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ‘A’
|Colombo Cricket Club
|3:30 PM IST
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up matches: Live streaming and telecast details
