Home / Cricket / News / Maharaj heaps praise on Markram after brilliant century in WTC 2025 final

Maharaj heaps praise on Markram after brilliant century in WTC 2025 final

Maharaj described Markram as a "big-match player" who had shown a clear sense of purpose before walking out to bat

Aiden Markram
Aiden Markram vs Australia in WTC 2025 final
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
South Africa's charge towards a historic World Test Championship (WTC) triumph has been powered by a defining innings from Aiden Markram, and teammate Keshav Maharaj was all praise for the opener after his memorable hundred at Lord’s. Markram struck an unbeaten 102 off 159 balls on Day 3 of the WTC Final 2025 against Australia, becoming the first South African batter to score a century in an ICC tournament final. His knock came at a crucial moment in the match, helping the Proteas gain a firm grip on the contest. Maharaj lauded Markram's temperament and intent, stating that the opener showcased a renewed focus and rose to the occasion after a disappointing first-innings outing. 

Markram Delivers on the Big Stage

Maharaj described Markram as a "big-match player" who had shown a clear sense of purpose before walking out to bat. He noted that the right-hander appeared determined to make amends for his first-innings dismissal and commended the way Markram applied himself under pressure. According to Maharaj, it was evident from Markram’s body language that he was ready to take responsibility—and he did exactly that with a controlled, impactful century. He felt there was no better time or setting for such a performance than at Lord’s in a Test final against a team like Australia. 

A Place Among South Africa’s Best

With his landmark knock, Markram joined an elite group of South African players to score centuries in ICC knockout matches—following in the footsteps of Jacques Kallis, Herschelle Gibbs, and David Miller. Maharaj highlighted the significance of Markram’s achievement, considering the match context and the quality of the opposition.

Bavuma’s Grit Earns Respect

Maharaj also hailed captain Temba Bavuma, who batted through a hamstring issue to contribute an unbeaten 65. He praised Bavuma’s resilience and leadership, adding that the partnership between the skipper and Markram was based on excellent communication and mutual support. Maharaj remarked that Bavuma’s willingness to stay out in the middle despite limited mobility was inspiring for the entire squad.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

It's really important for all of us to get this game time: Prasidh Krishna

MCC decides to ban 'Bunny Hop' boundary catches in new rule update

Australia's fight will make SA earn every one of 69 runs: Dale Steyn

Indian players pay tribute to flight AI-171 crash victims in England

Why Gautam Gambhir flew back to India ahead of series opener vs England?

Topics :South Africa cricket teamAiden MarkramICC World Test Championship

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story