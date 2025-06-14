South Africa's charge towards a historic World Test Championship (WTC) triumph has been powered by a defining innings from Aiden Markram, and teammate Keshav Maharaj was all praise for the opener after his memorable hundred at Lord’s. Markram struck an unbeaten 102 off 159 balls on Day 3 of the WTC Final 2025 against Australia, becoming the first South African batter to score a century in an ICC tournament final. His knock came at a crucial moment in the match, helping the Proteas gain a firm grip on the contest. Maharaj lauded Markram's temperament and intent, stating that the opener showcased a renewed focus and rose to the occasion after a disappointing first-innings outing.

Maharaj described Markram as a "big-match player" who had shown a clear sense of purpose before walking out to bat. He noted that the right-hander appeared determined to make amends for his first-innings dismissal and commended the way Markram applied himself under pressure. According to Maharaj, it was evident from Markram’s body language that he was ready to take responsibility—and he did exactly that with a controlled, impactful century. He felt there was no better time or setting for such a performance than at Lord’s in a Test final against a team like Australia.

A Place Among South Africa’s Best

With his landmark knock, Markram joined an elite group of South African players to score centuries in ICC knockout matches—following in the footsteps of Jacques Kallis, Herschelle Gibbs, and David Miller. Maharaj highlighted the significance of Markram’s achievement, considering the match context and the quality of the opposition.

Bavuma’s Grit Earns Respect

Maharaj also hailed captain Temba Bavuma, who batted through a hamstring issue to contribute an unbeaten 65. He praised Bavuma’s resilience and leadership, adding that the partnership between the skipper and Markram was based on excellent communication and mutual support. Maharaj remarked that Bavuma’s willingness to stay out in the middle despite limited mobility was inspiring for the entire squad.