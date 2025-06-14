Home / Cricket / News / ICC WTC Final 2025: Big blow for Australia as Smith set to miss final day

ICC WTC Final 2025: Big blow for Australia as Smith set to miss final day

Smith's injury occurred during a high-pressure passage of play, as Australia looked to break a crucial stand. Positioned unusually close at slip just 14 metres behind the stumps

Australia's Steve Smith after picking injury at WTC 2025 final at Lord's
Australia's Steve Smith after picking injury at WTC 2025 final at Lord's
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 2:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Australia suffered a major setback on Day 3 of the ICC World Test Championship Final 2025, with star batter Steve Smith ruled out of the remainder of the match due to a serious finger injury. The veteran cricketer dislocated his right pinkie while fielding at first slip during South Africa’s second innings at Lord’s. With the Proteas chasing 282 for victory, Smith’s absence is a massive blow to Australia’s hopes of defending their WTC title. The incident occurred when he attempted to grab a sharp chance off Temba Bavuma but failed to react in time. The mishap not only ruled him out of the rest of the final, but may also jeopardise his participation in the upcoming West Indies tour.

Slip Fielding Turns Costly

Smith’s injury occurred during a high-pressure passage of play, as Australia looked to break a crucial stand. Positioned unusually close at slip—just 14 metres behind the stumps—Smith was wearing a helmet due to the low bounce and inconsistent carry observed throughout the match. The chance came off a shoulder-high edge from Bavuma off Mitchell Starc’s bowling. Although Smith got his hands up, the ball struck his right hand awkwardly, causing a compound dislocation. He immediately left the field for treatment and was later taken to hospital for further medical attention.

Doubts Over Caribbean Tour

While Australia’s team management confirmed that Smith would play no further part in the WTC final, they did not specify the timeline for his recovery. However, the nature of the injury raises serious doubts about his availability for Australia’s upcoming Test series in the Caribbean, which begins on 25 June. The three-match series against West Indies now seems uncertain for Smith, depending on how quickly the dislocation heals and whether surgery is required.

Strategic Setback for Australia

Smith’s absence not only affects Australia’s fielding structure but also leaves a void in the batting order, should the final stretch into a potential fourth-innings chase. His injury marks a critical moment in a tightly contested final at Lord’s.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SA vs AUS LIVE SCORE ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 4: South Africa 69 runs away from maiden title

Maharaj heaps praise on Markram after brilliant century in WTC 2025 final

It's really important for all of us to get this game time: Prasidh Krishna

MCC decides to ban 'Bunny Hop' boundary catches in new rule update

Australia's fight will make SA earn every one of 69 runs: Dale Steyn

Topics :Steve SmithAustralia cricket teamSouth Africa cricket teamICC World Test Championship

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story