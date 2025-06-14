ICC WTC Final 2025: Big blow for Australia as Smith set to miss final day

Australia suffered a major setback on Day 3 of the ICC World Test Championship Final 2025, with star batter Steve Smith ruled out of the remainder of the match due to a serious finger injury. The veteran cricketer dislocated his right pinkie while fielding at first slip during South Africa’s second innings at Lord’s. With the Proteas chasing 282 for victory, Smith’s absence is a massive blow to Australia’s hopes of defending their WTC title. The incident occurred when he attempted to grab a sharp chance off Temba Bavuma but failed to react in time. The mishap not only ruled him out of the rest of the final, but may also jeopardise his participation in the upcoming West Indies tour.

Slip Fielding Turns Costly Smith's injury occurred during a high-pressure passage of play, as Australia looked to break a crucial stand. Positioned unusually close at slip—just 14 metres behind the stumps—Smith was wearing a helmet due to the low bounce and inconsistent carry observed throughout the match. The chance came off a shoulder-high edge from Bavuma off Mitchell Starc's bowling. Although Smith got his hands up, the ball struck his right hand awkwardly, causing a compound dislocation. He immediately left the field for treatment and was later taken to hospital for further medical attention.