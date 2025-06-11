ICC WTC 2025 Final: SA vs AUS pitch report, Lord's stadium key stats

South Africa (SA) and Australia (AUS) are set to lock horns in the ICC World Test Championship Final 2025 at the historic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on Wednesday, June 11. This one-off showdown will crown the world Test champions, with Australia aiming to defend their 2023 title and South Africa chasing a historic maiden ICC Test trophy.

ALSO READ: London weather: Will rain interrupt SA vs AUS ICC WTC Final at Lord's? A win for South Africa would deliver their first ICC title in over two decades, reigniting hopes for a new era in Proteas cricket. For Australia, a victory would seal their second successive WTC mace and further cement their dominance in Test cricket.

Lord’s Cricket Ground: Pitch Report for SA vs AUS, ICC WTC Final 2025 The surface at Lord’s Cricket Ground traditionally provides a fair contest between bat and ball. The pitch tends to offer assistance to seamers early on, especially with the new ball under overcast English skies. Batting becomes easier as the match progresses into Days 2 and 3, though variable bounce and spin may emerge in the latter stages, particularly on Days 4 and 5. Captains winning the toss often opt to bat first, but results have been varied. With 52 wins batting first and 41 chasing, Lord’s Cricket Ground offers no clear advantage either way. However, patient batting and disciplined bowling will be key across five days.

Recent Test Match at Lord’s Cricket Ground The most recent Test at Lord’s Cricket Ground saw England host Sri Lanka in the summer of 2024. England scored 427 and 251 in their two innings. In reply, Sri Lanka could only manage 196 and 292, as the English side walked away with a comfortable 199-run victory. Lord’s Cricket Ground: Test Match Stats and Key Performances Lord’s Cricket Ground, the iconic venue for Test cricket, has hosted a total of 147 Test matches since its first on July 21, 1884, and most recently on August 29, 2024. Out of these, teams batting first have won 53 matches, while those batting second have secured victory in 43 encounters. A total of 51 matches have ended in a draw or with no result. Teams winning the toss have gone on to win 53 matches (36.05%), whereas those losing the toss have managed to win 43 matches (29.25%).