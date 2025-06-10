Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 09:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
London weather: Will rain interrupt SA vs AUS ICC WTC Final at Lord's?

If the ICC WTC Final between South Africa and Australia eventually ends in a draw, both teams will be announced joint winners

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 9:19 PM IST

As South Africa gear up to face defending champions Australia in the ICC World Test Championship Final 2025 at Lord’s, all eyes are also on the skies. The summit clash, scheduled to begin on June 11 at the historic London venue, promises a high-stakes encounter between Temba Bavuma’s determined Proteas and Pat Cummins’ dominant Australians. While Australia seek to retain their WTC crown, South Africa aim to break a 26-year-long ICC trophy drought. However, with England’s unpredictable summer weather looming, the threat of rain interruptions has become a real concern for players and fans alike. With a reserve day in place, both sides will be hoping that the cricket — not the weather — takes centre stage at the Home of Cricket. 
 
 
But what does the day-to-day weather report for all five days at Lord’s look like for the WTC 2025 Final? Take a look.
 
Day 1: June 11 
The weather forecast for Day 1 of the ICC WTC 2025 Final between South Africa and Australia looks promising for a full day of cricket. The temperature is expected to hover around a maximum of 26°C and a minimum of 22°C, with just a four per cent chance of precipitation.

Day 2: June 12 
Fans may face disappointment on Day 2 of the WTC 2025 Final, as early weather reports suggest a 65 per cent chance of precipitation, with temperatures ranging from a maximum of 25°C to a minimum of 24°C. Given the forecast, fans can expect a rain-interrupted or washed-out day of action.
 
Day 3: June 13 
The situation on Day 3 is unlikely to improve, as early weather reports again suggest a 60 per cent chance of rain. The temperature is expected to reach a high of 28°C and a low of 26°C — indicating yet another rain-hit or washed-out day for the fans.
 
Day 4: June 14 
Day 4 of the WTC 2025 Final at Lord’s once again looks promising for a full day's play, with only a four per cent chance of precipitation. The temperature is expected to hover around a maximum of 24°C and a minimum of 21°C. However, wind speeds are expected to be high, which might assist the pace bowlers of the fielding side.
 
Day 5: June 15 
Day 5 of the WTC 2025 Final at Lord’s is expected to be a mixed day, according to early reports. Although mostly sunny, there is a 25 per cent chance of precipitation, which means fans may have to wait one more day to see a winner on the reserve day.
 
Reserve Day: June 16 
The weather report for the reserve day of the ICC WTC Final between South Africa and Australia is expected to be favourable for cricket, with temperatures hovering around 22°C. However, play will move to June 16 only if the match fails to produce a winner despite the rain interruptions.
 
What happens if no winner is decided after the reserve day? 
If the ICC WTC Final between South Africa and Australia eventually ends in a draw, both teams will be announced joint winners — unlike in other formats, where the team finishing higher on the points table is declared the winner.
 
(Note: All weather conditions are based on forecasts from accuweather.com as of Tuesday, June 10, 8 PM IST.)
 

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 9:18 PM IST

